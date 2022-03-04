SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine months and 25 days after being charged with aggravated assault, 21-year-old Sioux Falls man Jon Carlos Rivera is a free man.

Rivera’s charges, later upgraded to attempted murder, stemmed from a May 6, 2021 incident in which shots were fired in the area of E. 8th St. and Cleveland Avenue.

KELOLAND News spoke to Rivera and his attorney, Rick Ramstad on Friday to find out more about the incident, and the case that followed, which on Monday resulted in a not-guilty verdict by a Minnehaha County jury.

“Everything took place on May 6,” began Ramstad, outlining the facts of the case. “There was a situation where [Rivera’s] wife’s ex — the father of her children — arrived unexpectedly at their place. They were outside and this individual exited the vehicle. He was very upset. He was wielding a machete, he had a handgun.”

The individual Ramstad is talking about, is the ex-boyfriend of Rivera’s wife, Arialdis Perez. Ramstad explained that Perez was unhappy with Rivera’s relationship with his ex, and showed up at their residence armed with a gun and a machete.

This portion of the altercation is outlined as a motion to dismiss the case, filed by Ramstad in Fall of 2021. The motion was not granted, but the filing includes stills from the incident, which was captured on cell phone video, showing Perez brandishing his weapons.

In the motion to dismiss, Ramstad writes that at the time of the altercation, Perez pointed his gun at Rivera and threatened to kill him. After Perez left, Rivera’s wife said she received Facebook messages from Perez threatening to kidnap her and the kids, and telling her to warn Rivera that Perez was part of a violent gang.

Ramstad said that following this, Rivera was disturbed, upset and frightened. After discussing things with family, Rivera and his wife decided they needed to resolve the issue with Perez, and drove to his residence to speak with him.

Ramstad says that Perez arrived home as Rivera and those with him were leaving. “My client’s testimony is that he heard a gunshot,” he said. “As he heard the gunshot, he was exiting the vehicle and he took a defense and he fired his handgun at the other vehicle [driven by Perez].”

This portion of the incident was captured on surveillance video. The cars containing Perez and Rivera can be seen parked in front of the driveway. Perez exits his vehicle, and Rivera steps out of the backseat of his vehicle, before ducking and running to his left, firing at Perez.

Ramstad said that as Perez drove backwards, Rivera got back in the car and left the scene. “He didn’t know whether or not he had injured anybody or what exactly had happened. He called his mother and then he turned himself into law enforcement.”

When law enforcement arrived, they found that Perez, who survived and has not faced any charges, according to Ramstad, had been struck in the face by a bullet.

Rivera also spoke about the incident with KELOLAND News, describing the events leading up to the incident, and what was going through his mind.

“We had a problem at the house,” Rivera recounted. “He (Perez) was just kind of mad at me — I went over to go talk to him, and when I arrived [at Perez’ residence] I saw him get out of his car, but he had his gun in his hand.”

Rivera said that when he got out of his car, seeing Perez had a gun drawn, he too drew his weapon. Rivera said it was not out of the ordinary for him to have his gun on him, that like many South Dakotans, he is a daily carrier.

“[Perez] goes back inside his car and I thought it was over, but that’s exactly when I heard the gun go off,” Rivera said. “I started shooting at him because I was scared he was shooting at me.”

Rivera tells us he was nervous as they drove to speak with Perez. “He said he was going to kill me, but it’s something that had to get resolved, you know,” he said.

Asked why Rivera and his wife didn’t go to the police in the first place, Rivera said that his wife had had issues with Perez in the past, and had contacted police with no result. “She called the cops on him one time and they didn’t do anything for her,” he said.

Rivera says that as he went to turn himself into police, he was scared. He was worried Perez may still come after him, and he didn’t want to look bad in the eyes of the law. At that time, he also says he did not know that Perez had been shot.

Something Ramstad was quick to point out is that, according to him, there was no definitive proof regarding which shot actually struck Perez. It was determined that Perez fired at least one shot from within his vehicle (which penetrated his sun visor and damaged the roof of his own car), and 13 casings were recovered in total, with Rivera having fired 11 times.

Ramstad says they can’t rule out the possibility that Perez may have been injured from a shot fired from his own gun, as the bullet was never recovered.

Rivera says that he plans to pursue a protection order against Perez, for himself and his family.

Upon hearing that he was being charged with attempted first-degree murder, Rivera was upset. “I didn’t know if I was going to get out or not. I was scared,” he said.

Rivera spent more than nine months in jail. Upon hearing his not-guilty verdict on Monday, he tells us that he was emotional. “I just started crying,” he said. “I thought my life was ruined. From the start, they were trying to make me look like the bad person.”

A jury agreed that Rivera had been acting in self-defense when he fired at Perez. Though he is now once again a free man, Rivera says he does have regret over how the situation in May played out. “Like I said, I went over there to talk to him. I didn’t expect to shoot him — I wish we could’ve just talked it out.”

The nine months he spent away from his family weighed heavily on Rivera. Asked what the most difficult part of the experience was for him, he made this clear. “Being away from my wife and kids — from my family.”

Despite the difficulties he has speaking about the experience, Rivera thinks it’s important for people to know his side of the story, something he feels has not been accurately portrayed thus far.

“I feel like the news — they made me look really bad, and they don’t really know the backstory to it — I don’t want people looking at me like I’m some type of murderer for defending myself,” Rivera said. “I don’t feel comfortable since I got out. I feel like everybody looks at me like a criminal, you know what I mean?”

Now, Rivera says he wants to move on from the past, and to move forward, making up for lost time with the ones he loves.