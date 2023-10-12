SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than half of South Dakota’s corn and soybean crops were rated as fair or below, according to the Oct. 10, U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report.

The USDA said 54% of the corn crop was in fair, poor, or very poor condition. Fifty-five percent of the soybean crop was rated in fair, poor, or very poor condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The condition was worse in North Dakota with 60% of the soybean crop in fair, poor or very poor condition. Corn was doing better with 57% in good condition and 7% in excellent conditions

Most of Minnesota’s corn crop was in fair or worse condition. About 56% of the soybean crop was in fair or worse condition.

In Iowa, 52% of the soybean crop was in fair or worse condition. The split was similar for the corn condition.

Most of the corn and soybeans in Nebraska were in fair or worse condition.

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service said today that overall corn and soybean production in the U.S. was down from September.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, corn yields in the U.S. are expected to average 173.0 bushels per harvested acre, down 0.8 bushel from the previous forecast and down 0.4 bushel from 2022, the USDA said. Soybean yields are expected to average 49.6 bushels per acre which is the same as 2022 but down from the September forecast.

South Dakota was already expected to have a soybean yield lower than the national average, even with better yields than in 2022. The USDA said in September that the soybean crop yield was expected to be 43 bushels per acre which is a five bushel increase from 2022.

The September yield forecast for corn was an average of 146 bushels per acre, or an increase of 14 bushels from 2022. The 146 bushels is almost 30 bushels lower than the average forecast for the U.S. corn crop released today.