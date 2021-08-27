About 738,000 South Dakotans are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine; 324,700 are not fully vaccinated, DOH data says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 738,101 people who are eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the state’s Department of Health. That’s based on the number of people who are 12 and older in the state.

As of Aug. 27, 62% of the state’s eligible 12 and older population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Sixty-two percent equals about 457,622 people.

The DOH uses 2019 state population estimate total of 884,659.

If 62% of those eligible have received one dose, 38% have not, which means about 280,479 do not have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

As for fully vaccinated individuals, 56% of the 12 and older population, or 413,336 people, are fully vaccinated.

Fifty-six percent fully vaccinated leaves 44% unvaccinated or about 324,700 individuals.

Based on 2019 fall enrollments from the state, about 87,000 students under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine. The number includes pre-K through sixth grade in public schools.

