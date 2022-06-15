SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s only abortion provider has paused scheduling abortions, while it awaits the Supreme Court decision on Roe versus Wade.

“We have had to make the difficult decision to pause scheduling abortion appointments,” said Emily Bisek Vice President of strategic communication for Planned Parenthood North Central States.

She said with the high court’s possible ruling, the center “can’t in good faith keep scheduling patients when there’s a chance South Dakota’s trigger laws could go into effect.”

Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls, which also serves patients from North Dakota and Minnesota is the only clinic where abortion is legal in South Dakota. Abortion access in SD was already limited, requiring a 3-day waiting period and very few appointment times since the doctors came from out-of-state.

Bisek says the Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls is still open and will continue to offer all of its other services.

