SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade which legalized abortion in all states but the impact doesn’t end with the decision.

SCOTUS ruled that states now have the ability to regulate abortion and that federal privacy laws do not apply or preserve abortion as a right across the U.S.

States now have the ability to determine a ban or strict limits on abortion or to legalize abortion with possible conditions or similar.

“Every state can decide for itself,” said retired South Dakota Supreme Court Justice David Gilbertson. “It changes the playing field,” he said. Until the June 24 decision, cases went into federal court. “Now, it’s an issue of state law,” Gilbertson said.

Neil Fulton, Dean of the University of South Dakota Law School, said states may overreach by passing certain abortion restrictions.

“Just in the context of abortion which under the Dobb’s decision is just given back to states to regulate you are going to have a lot of litigation around those states who don’t just pass what I would call ‘pro-life’ statutes that prohibit abortion but those that frankly to me kind of cross over being hostile toward women in that they prohibit travel to receive an abortion, that seek to regulate private companies that may provide contraception and abortion coverage in those states that do continue to allow it to be legal,” Fulton said. “I think you’re gonna find a lot of litigation about other aspects as to who can regulate this, how, who can provide coverage that are going to go on for years if not for decades.”

“That’s going to present a really interesting question about the relationship between states,” Fulton said.

States could be overreaching if they pass such legislation. “That itself is on pretty dicey constitutional ground,” Fulton said.

Gilbertson said Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion of the majority opinion included in the SCOTUS decision specifically said that states may not bar a person who is a resident from one state from traveling to another to get an abortion.

Two other rights cases were cited by Kavanaugh and Justice Clarence Thomas.

In Griswold v. Connecticut the Supreme Court ruled in 1965 that a state’s ban on the use of contraceptives violated the right to marital privacy. In 2003, the Supreme Court ruled in Lawrence vs. Texas ruled that a state sodomy law was unconstitutional and thereby, made any remaining sodomy laws in the state unconstitutional. In 2015, the court ruled that the 14th amendment and privacy made bans against same-sex marriage unconstitutional in the Oberbergefell v. Hodges case. Those were cited by Thomas.

Thomas said in his majority supporting opinion that SCOTUS should “… in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

Thomas does not like substantive due process and cites that as the reason for reconsidering those three cases, Gilbertson said. Thomas said substantive due process was applied in those three cases. It is a legal ideal or principle that protects certain legal procedures, but also protects certain rights unrelated to procedure, according to several legal websites.

None of the other justices in the majority opinion mention reconsidering those three cases, Fulton and Gilbertson said.

Still, Thomas’ invitation is going to be taken up by some, Fulton said.

“I think there have been people who have seen Roe as a continuum of privacy rights,” Fulton said. “Certainly I think you will see legal challenges to all three of those (areas cited by Thomas),”

Kavanaugh’s opinion cited Griswold vs Connecticut, Oberbergefell v. Hodges, as well as Loving vs Virginia which legalized interracial marriage and Eisenstadt v. Baird in which the Supreme Court ruled that unmarried couples have the right to contraception.

“I emphasize what the Court today states: Overruling Roe does not mean the over-ruling of those precedents, and does not threaten or cast doubt on those precedents,” Kavanaugh said in his opinion.

Gilbertson said the majority opinion was clear the decision applied to Roe vs. Wade.

Fulton expects legal challenges to same-sex marriages and to abortion laws passed in states.

Fulton said there are some legal-related distinctions that can be made between abortion and same-sex marriage.

In general, abortion was rooted in privacy, Fulton said. That can make them more vulnerable precedents because they aren’t specific in numeration in the constitution of exactly what that right is, Fulton said.

The dissenting opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court would say there is a more clear right to privacy and legal standing for abortion, he said.

For advocates of today’s decision, you have a woman and unborn child with conflicting interests and the state has an interest in protecting that unborn child that can protect its interests, Fulton said.

In the context of marriage it’s different in that there are two consenting adults with similar interests, Fulton said.

“I think that will present a practical difference if not a strictly legal difference in how litigation on those issues may play out,” Fulton said. “It’s not as clear what the state’s interest is in protecting marriage.”

“Certainly advocates of same-sex marriage would point to the fact that if the state wanted to protect the sanctity of marriage, we’ve got no-fault divorce laws and other things where the sanctity of marriage isn’t protected in the same way,” Fulton said.

A past legal expert once said the states are laboratories for legal issues, Gilbertson said. States that reach successful results can be models for others but states can also learn from those that have failures, Gilbertson said.

Fulton said that in the best of universes after today’s decision states would take a reasoned approach to toward consensus on abortion and other rights issues.

“Unfortunately, that’s just not the environment we’re in right now and so I would expect that this is going to become a very toxic issue in a lot state Legislatures that’s going to harden divisions,” Fulton said.

