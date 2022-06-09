ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend a block of Main Street will close in Aberdeen as the second annual Pride Fest kicks off.

Aberdeen Area Pride director John Schwab said that the three-day event will include karaoke, drag shows, brunch, a clothing shop for transgender individuals, and guests from Sioux Falls Pride and Watertown Love. Last year’s event had a couple hundred people in attendance with both allies and LGBTQ members of the community at the festival.

“It was really exciting and heartwarming to not only see, oh, there are so many LGBTQ people here that you didn’t realize,” Schwab said. “Not just that but there’s also a strong support system here for the community here in Aberdeen.”

Schwab said that in Aberdeen, it feels as if everybody knows everybody and that’s why it’s important for LGBTQ members of the community to know that there is support for them in the community.

“Sometimes the opposers have a louder voice which is unfortunate and that’s what Aberdeen Area Pride is for,” Schwab said. “That’s why we exist, so that way we can continue to give voices to our community and let Aberdeen know that we are here, we are with you, and we also want to be thriving and successful and express ourselves how we want to.”

