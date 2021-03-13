Aberdeen Roncalli girls claim first ever state championship

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Roncalli girls basketball team earned their first state championship on Saturday as they picked up a 48-31 win over Hamlin.

The Cavaliers appeared in their first state tournament in 2013 and just eight years later, the Cavaliers earned their first championship in school history.

“Made our first state tournament in 2013 and now we are state champs in 2021,” Aberdeen Roncalli head coach Derek Larson said. “Again, I’m just really happy for our school and I’m happy for all the little kids that got to be a part of this too.”

Aberdeen Roncalli held the Chargers to just 31 points, a trend that the Cavaliers held all tournament as they gave up just 100 points for the whole tournament or an average of 33 points per game.

“The whole three games, I thought we played really well defensively,” Larson said. “We held teams in the thirties every night. We really stepped up on the defensive side and that’s where we usually like to hang our hat.”

The Cavaliers were able to score 48 points in their championship win, thanks to their balance as four players scored eight points or more.

“That’s something we take pride in also because we don’t really have that one person that scores a ton of points for us,” Larson said. “Typically we have a lot of people right around that double figure mark and that was one of the keys for tonight also.”

“Earlier today, we were talking about how much we deserved this and how it was just like any other game,” Aberdeen Roncalli junior Madelyn Bragg said. “We were super nervous, but we felt that if we played like it was just another game, then we could play to the best of our abilities. I feel like everybody stepped up tonight and did what they needed to do.”