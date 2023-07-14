ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — In June, we brought the news that a Starbucks in Aberdeen South Dakota was seeking to become the first in the Dakotas to unionize. Employee and organizer Ace Loyd, told us at the time that the action was in response to issues including poor working conditions, health concerns and customer health and safety.

On the evening of July 13, that unionization attempt came to an end, failing on a vote of 2-10.

“Especially in the moment, it was pretty devastating,” Loyd told us on the 14th.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Compounding the emotion is the fact that while Loyd was one of two organizers of the effort, the other person is currently out of the country for an internship opportunity.

“I was the one kind of, supposed to be here doing a lot of the groundwork — and I felt like I had failed them personally,” Loyd confided. “That’s a lot to just process all at once — that entirely encapsulating sense of failure is what it felt like.”

Now, with several hours and a shift having elapsed, Loyd says he now sees it as less of a failure and more as a stepping stone.

“I’m glad my co-workers have used their voice and made the decision that they’ve made — they deserve the right to not unionize if they feel that’s what is best for our store,” Loyd said, adding, “Progress is not linear, so I’m going to keep going forward with that hopefully.”

Loyd has never been an organizer before for something like this, but says it’s definitely something he wants to dedicate more time to.

“It was a lot,” Loyd said of the process. “Ideally, you want to get [signatures gathered] within a couple weeks — it took us months from getting the first signature to getting the petition filed.”

Despite the result, Loyd is proud of the work that went into the effort. “Yesterday immediately when the vote came in our union leader — I was on the phone with him and we were talking — and he was telling me ‘you shouldn’t take this personally,’.”

A lot of the organizing in the lead up to the vote fell onto Loyd’s shoulders. Within two weeks after the petition was filed with the National Labor Relations Board, the other organizer left the country.

“I was trying to process that, and at the same time I had also had a lapse in medication and therapy that I need, so I’m trying to do all this with this mounting pressure to keep doing this and keep talking to people,” Loyd said. “Trying to do that while I’ve had one of the worst couple months for my mental health has just been absolutely horrible.”

Between working two jobs, trying to organize and working on sorting out medication situations, Loyd says that regardless of the result, it’s nice to have that particular pressure in the rearview mirror.

“I would have panic attacks every morning before going to work,” Loyd explained. “I would leave both of my shifts in tears — I was completely burnt out.”

Despite this, Loyd got the effort through to a vote, and while it was not successful, he says he plans to stick with a career with Starbucks, at least for now.

“Every time I think that maybe I should just give up and say it’s not my thing, I think of the community aspect, and I think of all the people that I see on a daily basis and that make my day better,” Loyd said. “I go, ‘what would I do without that,’?”

Going forward, Loyd wants to work with management to create a better environment for both employees and customers.

While he doesn’t think the issues have all been fixed, Loyd said that he thinks the unionization effort has improved things. “What I do think has happened is that with every petition to unionize — what matters is the corporation is hearing that they cannot keep treating their employees like this,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to come to that point where we need to tell them to stop overworking us. That should just be the bare minimum they give us.”

Loyd was surprised and appreciative of the community support the effort received, and thinks that it’s important that the community realizes the stress that comes with what may on the surface seem like a pretty simple job.

“This is a coffee job, but it’s difficult. We see a lot of people in a day. We are under immense pressure to constantly perform; we’re timed at everything we do — every time we pull a tab it is timed,” Loyd said. “It is a very high pressure environment, and I think not being open about that with our community is often what causes a rift.”

There are no “better jobs” or “better positions” elsewhere when they are all controlled by corporations that see us only as numbers. We can force change if only we’ll stand up to do it together. Ace Loyd

Loyd also wanted to make it clear that this effort was not just about Starbucks in his eyes.

“I want it to be understood that the issues we have outlined do not start or end at Starbucks. The problems that have plagued our store are homoousion to the problems that have plagued the working class since industrial development took off,” he said. “The way we can make change for the better is by standing up in solidarity with each other to force these corporations to hear us. There are no “better jobs” or “better positions” elsewhere when they are all controlled by corporations that see us only as numbers. We can force change if only we’ll stand up to do it together.”