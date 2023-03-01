SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the past 30 days, there have been more than 6,500 calls logged to the Sioux Falls Police Department. Many of these are for things such as larceny and disorderly conduct, and there are also reports of assaults, gunshots, violations of protection orders and stolen vehicles.

According to SFPD public information officer Sam Clemens, crime is spread throughout the city, and while some areas with higher population density may produce more calls, there is no one specific area where most crime happens.

Clemens says that the SFPD attempts to monitor crime patterns, noting that some trends coincide with things like the seasons. “Warmer weather typically means higher crime,” he wrote in an email.

When officers notice crime rising in a specific area, Clemens says tactics such as bicycle patrols, foot patrols, extra officers patrolling the area, officers working special enforcement looking for high-priority crimes, and even working with neighborhood groups are employed.

While there is not really ‘crime area’ in Sioux Falls, Clemens says calls to police have increased in the past few years. “The increase in call volume can be attributed, in part, to the population increase,” he wrote.

Clemens’ claim that crime happens across the city appears accurate. On Wednesday, KELOLAND News poured through SFPD call logs from the past week, mapping out more than 1,000 reported crimes, which showed that while there were indeed some areas with higher crime than others, those areas were distributed across the city.

You can view the results of this mapping below.

Pink pins: Crimes reported on 03/01/2023

Red pins: Crimes reported on 02/28/2023

Blue pins: Crimes reported on 02/27/2023

Yellow pins: Crimes reported on 02/26/2023

Green pins: Crimes reported on 02/25/2023

Purple pins: Crimes reported on 02/24/2023

Brown pins: Crimes reported on 02/23/2023

Note: Calls to police are logged with the location of the nearest intersection. Due to this, locations of reported crimes noted on the map are not exact, and do not represent the actual location of a potential crime.

You can view the police call log, which updates regularly, here.