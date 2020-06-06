A timeline of the Mt. Rushmore fireworks and how you can get a ticket for this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The firework display at Mount Rushmore is sparking up again this year. The display started back in 1998, but it had some tribulations throughout the years.

This year the fireworks will once again be in the sky at the national monument. However, seating is limited and a lottery will be used to determine who can attend.

According to Recreation.gov and Travel South Dakota, you’ll need to do a few things if you want to enter the lottery:

You’ll have to set up a Recreation.gov account by clicking on the “Sign Up” prompt in the upper right corner of the website or by downloading the app. This is so you can complete the lottery application.

There is also a $1 nonrefundable application fee to register for the lottery. The fee is charged to each applicant to help manage the lottery process, regardless if you receive a ticket or not.

The results of the lottery will be sent through email on Friday, June 12.

To learn how the lottery works, click here. To sign up for the lottery, click here. You have until June 8 at 10:59 p.m. CT to register.