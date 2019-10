FILE – This Oct. 9, 2012 file photo show the lethal injection chamber of the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Attorney General Marty Jackley has asked South Dakota court officials to set a spring execution date for Rodney Berget, convicted and sentenced to death for the April 2011 killing of Sioux Falls prison guard Ronald Johnson. (AP Photo/Amber Hunt, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charles Rhines will be the 22nd person executed in South Dakota. He was convicted of the murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary. However, his attorneys are arguing about the choice of drugs to execute.

The method of execution has changed throughout time. We look back at all of the capital punishment cases in South Dakota, or what was once, ‘South Dakota Territory.’

