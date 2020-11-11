A thank you to veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is a thank you to those who are serving in the military and those who did in the past.

We asked KELOLAND News viewers to share about the veterans important in their lives. Read their stories below:

Anna Mouw and Brandt Heintz are both from Sioux Center, Iowa. They’re both currently deployed in the Middle East with the Iowa National Guard. Mouw and Heintz became engaged this past May prior to being deployed. They will be deployed for over a year.

Harry Bjorneberg was a Master Sergeant during World War II. Bjorneberg passed away 16 years ago, but he is still remembered by his sons who are proud of his service to do his best to secure their freedom.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer’s Grandfather is a veteran. Ruben Hofer served in the Korean War.

William A. Syverson served in Korea in 1955 as part of the US Marine Corp. He returned home and operated Syverson’s Pharmacy in Redfield, SD.

Glenn Mayer entered the Army in November 1967. His rank was SP5. He served in Vietnam from July 1968 to July 1969 as a helicopter flight engineer. After Vietnam, he spent a year in Alaska in military aviation.

David Crossley entered active duty on June 22, 1973. He served in Korea, and he was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

Virgil Mikkelsen is a veteran from Agar, South Dakota. He served in the Korean War as a mail carrier. At 92 years old, he still plays the guitar he got while serving.

Mikkelsen said giving letters to troops was a ray of hope.

Paul Fiegen is a member of the US Air Force National Guard. He works full time at the National Guard base in Sioux Falls as a Technical Sergeant Weapons Loader. Fiegen has been serving for nine years and in that time has deployed twice.

Arnold Woodrow Bowden served on the USS Santee, a naval aircraft vessel that participated in the October 25, 1944, South Pacific battle for Leyte Gulf. The battle is known as, “The Battle that Won the Pacific.”

Jake Gilman served as a truck driver with the 21 engineers battalion. He was stationed in Toul, France, during the Meuse Argonne offensive, the last major battle of World War I. Gilman went to France in September 1918 and was there until the end of the war.

Dave Holter was with the Air Force and was in Vietnam. Bill Intermill served in the Navy. He was also in Vietnam. Brett McLaughlin is parts of the Air Force and went to Qatar.

Sharon Taplett is a Vietnam Veteran. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1973 when she was 19 years old. Taplett’s father had to sign the papers to allow her to enter the Navy.

She was a Hospital Corpsman/Operating Room Technician from January 1973 through December 1976. She then was in the US Naval Reserve from 1976-1979. After that, Taplett transferred over to the Washington National Guard in 1980 as a SP5 Medic through 1983. She received a 2LT Direct Commission in the Army Reserve in 1983. Taplett was also a Medical Service Corp Officer/ Human Resource Officer/Logistics Officer.

Taplett made the rank of Captain and then in 1993 with over 18 years left the military.

In an email to KELOLAND, Taplett said, “My military experience was extremely enjoyable and I will treasure for the rest of my life… The only downside of military life was saying goodbye to friends knowing that you may never see them again. Your friends became your family… It should be noted that the military can offer a woman many opportunities that might not be available in the private sector.”

Thank you all for your service.