RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — NASA is aiming to send people back to the moon and create a sustainable human presence on the moon.

One South Dakota company is working with NASA to develop new technology for future rocket engines. NASA says its Artemis program, which aims to send people to Mars, has worked with all 50 states in America.

Rapid City-based RPM Innovations, Inc. has been working with NASA on 3D printing projects for rocket engine parts by using metal powder and lasers.

Tyler Blumenthal, a sales manager with RPM Innovations, told KELOLAND News the company has not done any work for the Artemis I launch or the Space Launch System rocket, which was delayed from its scheduled Monday morning blastoff because of an engine leak.

Blumenthal did confirm RPM Innovations has been working with NASA and shared NASA news releases highlighting the complex work it does for the space agency. One way RPM Innovations is working with NASA is through the Rapid Analysis and Manufacturing Propulsion Technology project to develop new approaches for future space missions.

Blumenthal, who grew up in Rapid City and attended South Dakota School of Mines, said he’s been closely following the Artemis I launch.

Specifically, RPM Innovations helps 3D print rocket engine parts like nozzles, created by blown powder directed energy deposition.

Blown powder directed energy deposition can produce large structures – such as these engine nozzles – cheaper and quicker than traditional fabrication techniques. Photo from NASA.

The nozzles are part of the “thrust chamber assemblies,” which NASA says “are the most expensive parts of rocket engines to develop because they are highly complex and take a long time to manufacture.”

Blumenthal said he enjoys working on the cutting edge of technology every day with 3D printing. He said RPM Innovations’ work flow is almost a perfect marriage with space flight in terms of volume and customization.

“It’s the fastest growing industry,” said Blumenthal, noting NASA isn’t looking for thousands of parts mass produced. “The materials can be expensive, but we work with metal powder.”

NASA said one of the largest nozzles printed measured 40 inches in diameter and 38 inches tall with integrated cooling channels. It was created in a record time of 30 days compared to nearly one-year by using traditional welding methods.

“Producing channel wall nozzles and other components using this new type of additive manufacturing would enable us to make the SLS engines at the scale required with a reduced schedule and reduced cost,” Johnny Heflin, Liquid Engines Office manager for the SLS Program, said in September 2020.

The SLS Program is the heavy-lift rocket that will send astronauts to the moon in the Artemis missions.

RPM Innovations history

RPM Innovations, Inc. says the main industries it works with are space, aerospace/defense, oil/gas, power generation, mining and automotive. RPM Innovations was formed in 2013 from parent company RPM & Associates, which started in 1982.

RPM Innovations moved into a new 50,000-square feet manufacturing facility in 2018 in Rapid City.