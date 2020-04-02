A Roosevelt high schooler’s quarantine remix

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School student is singing about social distancing.

Tyler Tillman is a senior at Roosevelt. His choir class required everyone to rewrite a song with quarantine lyrics then perform it. Tillman chose the song, ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),’ by Green Day.

Many students have turned to song to cope with not seeing friends or being able to participate in their school activities. Another KELOLAND high school senior wrote a song about her experience as well.