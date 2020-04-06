A resource for essential truck drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even with a global pandemic, truck drivers are still working long hours and driving many, many miles. Without them, some people could not survive.

Truckers bring numerous items all throughout the United States. One commonplace they go are grocery stores. Truck drivers are responsible for bringing food to stores that replenish the shelves with the sustenance people need. They also bring other needs like toilet paper and medicine.

After all of the hours worked and all of the items transported, truckers need some basic necessities themselves, but are struggling to find those.

But a group on Facebook is hoping to provide resources for truckers and offer a helping hand. Truck drivers can also reach out for assistance on this page too. By joining, members can post what food options truckers have in certain towns, or if they know of anywhere to take a shower and use the bathroom.

Another resource for truckers is the American Trucking Associations’ page. This website provides updates about the pandemic in every state. It also lists different food options for truck drivers.