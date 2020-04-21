A relief fund if you don’t qualify for stimulus checks or unemployment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dream Coalition announced on Facebook a relief fund setup for immigrants and refugees who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Nine organizations form the South Dakota Dream Coalition. They have come together to raise money and collect donations for people who do not qualify for a stimulus check or unemployment. Wells Fargo donated a $50,000 grant to the fund.

Another organization involved is Spirit of Peace UCC. Taneeza Islam is the Executive Director for South Dakota Voices for Peace and a founder of the SD Dream Coalition. She says this fund is for people who do not qualify for federal, state or local funding.

“People with ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) numbers, for example, who don’t have social security numbers are not eligible for the stimulus money. We have business owners in our community who have ITIN numbers who are not able to apply for SBA loans, who had to shut down and now they have no source of income,” Islam said.

She also says since they’re in the beginning stages of setting up this fund, they have just begun putting together the application process, but once it’s done, the organization will make that known to the public.

The nine nonprofit organizations will be who disperse and divide the money to people who need it.

“We will be deciding amongst our coalition who will be receiving assistance and how much through the application process. So, this is a very grassroots effort, grassroots led, and directly community based,” Islam said.

Since the relief fund is still being formed, Islam says they have not determined deadlines for applications, when the money will be given out, or how much the minimum or maximum amount is that people will receive.