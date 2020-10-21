A preview of the 11 man playoffs that begin October 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 11B and 9-man playoffs begin on Thursday, Oct. 22, but the final week of the 11AAA, 11AA and 11A regular season could see a lot of interesting games.

11AAA

The state’s biggest class features ten teams, in which the top eight have been chosen, but the order of those teams could change.

Current Seed Team Record Highest Possible Seed Lowest Possible Seed 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt* 6-0 1 1 2 Brandon Valley* 6-1 2 2 3 Harrisburg* 5-2 3 4 4 O’Gorman* 5-3 3 5 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln* 4-3 4 5 6 S.F. Washington* 3-5 6 6 7 Aberdeen Central* 2-4 7 8 8 Watertown* 2-4 7 8 9 Rapid City Central 1-5 9 9 10 Rapid City Stevens 0-7 10 10 Current 11AAA Standings

*=Clinched Playoff Spot

The one seed is locked up by top ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt, as is the second seeded Brandon Valley Lynx who had their week nine game canceled due to COVID-19 at Rapid City Stevens.

The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors are also locked in at the number six seed since the Warriors own the head-to-head wins over Aberdeen Central and Watertown.

The big question will be the other five spots. Watertown and Aberdeen Central have clinched a spot in the playoffs, since they each have a head-to-head win over Rapid City Central.

The SDHSAA adopted a new rule which would allow teams that lost a game to move up or down in the standings, based on how they did head-to-head with teams next to them in the standings.

Aberdeen Central will host Watertown on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. The winner will get the seven seed and play Brandon Valley in the quarterfinal round (Oct. 29), while the loser will be the eighth seed and play Roosevelt in the quarterfinals.

The big shake up in class 11AAA could come in the 3, 4, and 5 seeds.

Besides the Aberdeen Central vs. Watertown game, the only other game with playoff implications is the Harrisburg vs. O’Gorman game.

If Harrisburg wins, the Tigers would be the third seed, Lincoln the fourth seed and O’Gorman would be the fifth seed, since Lincoln owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Knights.

Seed Team 3 Harrisburg 4 Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 O’Gorman Standings if Harrisburg beats O’Gorman

However, if O’Gorman wins, the Knights would claim the third seed, Harrisburg would get fourth and Lincoln would get fifth.

Seed Team 3 O’Gorman 4 Harrisburg 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln Standings if O’Gorman defeats Harrisburg

All of the remaining five seeds in class 11AAA that have to be decided, will be determined by two games.

One of the class 11AAA games will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com as part of our high school football coverage.

Roosevelt will host Washington on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

11AA

The 11AA classification of football is a little more complicated as the eight team class uses the power point system, instead of win percentage like class 11AAA.

However, unlike every other class in South Dakota high school football, all eight teams from class 11AA make the playoffs.

Current Seed Team Highest Possible Seed Lowest Possible Seed 1 Yankton 1 2 2 Brookings 1 2 3 Pierre 3 3 4 Sturgis Brown 4 5 5 Huron 4 6 6 Mitchell 5 7 7 Douglas 6 7 8 Spearfish 8 8

All four games in class 11AA have playoff implications, with the obvious game being #1 Yankton vs. #2 Brookings. The winner of that game will earn the one seed and home field advantage.

The Yankton vs. Brookings game will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com as part of our high school football coverage. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, from Brookings.

The Pierre vs. Douglas game could affect where the Patriots land. If Douglas wins and Mitchell loses, there is a chance the Patriots could jump Mitchell.

Mitchell will host Huron with more playoff implications. The winner of this game will be the higher seed. Huron could potentially reach the fourth seed, with a Sturgis Brown loss.

Pierre (3) and Spearfish (8) are the only teams locked into their current seed.

11A

Seven of the eight playoff spots are clinched in class 11A, but only one spot is locked in.

Current Seed Team Highest Possible Seed Lowest Possible Seed 1 Tea Area* 1 1 2 Canton 2 5 3 West Central 2 4 4 Dakota Valley 3 6 5 Dell Rapids 2 6 6 Madison 4 7 7 Milbank 6 7 8 Custer 8 Out of Playoffs 9 Vermillion 8 Out of Playoffs 10 Lennox 8 Out of Playoffs 11 Tri-Valley 8 Out of Playoffs 12 Sioux Falls Christian 8 Out of Playoffs Bold=Cliched Playoff Spot

*= Locked in seed

The Tea Area Titans are locked in as the top seed in class 11A. From there, the two through seven seeds are clinched, but all of them could change, depending on the remainder on the outcome of week nine contests.:

The storyline for the class 11A playoffs is the fight for the eighth seed. Five teams have a chance at the eighth spot, but Custer leads the race for eighth.

Here is a look at what each team will need for a spot in the 2020 class 11A playoffs:

Team Path to the Playoffs Custer Custer win and Tri-Valley loss or Tea Area or/and West Central win Vermillion Vermillion win and Custer loss and Tri-Valley loss and Sioux Falls Christian loss or West Central win Lennox Lennox win and Tri-Valley loss and Custer loss or Dell Rapids, Canton and Madison wins Tri-Valley Tri-Valley win and Custer loss or Tri-Valley win and Dell Rapids win or Canton win Sioux Falls Christian SFC win and Custer loss and Vermillion win and Tri-Valley loss

Unlike the other 11 man classes, class 11A has several teams fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

There are a hand full of games to keep an eye on in class 11A, including Dell Rapids vs. Tea Area, Lennox vs. Vermillion, Tri-Valley vs. Dakota Valley, Madison vs. Sioux Falls Christian and West Central vs. Canton.

The 11AAA, 11AA and 11A playoff brackets should be released on Friday, Oct. 23 and when they are released, you can see them on KELOLAND.com.

The class 11B and 9-man playoffs begin with the opening round on Thursday, Oct. 22. Below is a look at the 2020 playoff brackets.