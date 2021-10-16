A Perfect Season: S.F. Christian boys cap off undefeated season with a Class ‘A’ State Soccer Championship

Click the video player above to see the full highlights from SFC vs. Tea

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian won their second consecutive Class ‘A’ Boys State Soccer Championship with a 3-2 win over rival Tea Area.

“We played fourteen games this season and we went undefeated. That’s quite the achievement,” SF Christian head coach Ephron Poyer said. “It (being undefeated) makes it very sweet, especially being against Tea Area, because they’re our main rival.”

An undefeated season is never easy, and it certainly wasn’t on Saturday as Tea Area gave the Chargers a very tough battle.

Halftime: SFC 0 Tea Area 0 @KELOSports



Two shots at goal for Tea and that’s about it.



These two teams play some sharp defense… it could be first to score @teatitans @SFC_boys pic.twitter.com/vZSPnkZENI — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2021

Both teams have used their stellar defense to get to this point and that continued in the first half as neither team was able to score.

“I kept telling them composure. It’s a very big thing in soccer. You can never ever panic or freak out,” Poyer said. “I was just reminding them of that (at halftime) and them hearing me say that all season, certainly helped in the second half.”

In the second half, Tea Area broke the shutout first as Ashdan Farrell put one in the net.

We have a score! @teatitans strikes first with a goal from Ashdan Farrell.



1-0 Tea- 39 minutes to go @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/SNyadBnSQ0 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2021

It took about 18 minutes for SFC to finally get on the board. Tyson Reitsma hammered home a penalty kick to even things up at one.

No more than thirty seconds later SFC freshman, Emerson Brazones put the Chargers in front 2-1.

Tyson Reitsma with a penalty kick goal to tie it at 1!



30 seconds later, it’s Emerson Brazones with the goal.



20 minutes to play, @SFC_boys leads 2-1 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/yYfdU9ottM — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2021

With 13 minutes left to play, Reitsma connected on his second goal of the game. SFC led 3-1 and it seemed they were on their way to a state title.

Reitsma with a possible game sealer!



13 minutes to go, @SFC_boys up 3-1 pic.twitter.com/hynafHD7Pc — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2021

However, the Titans put some tension back into the game with an Ean Minneart goal, leaving eight minutes to go.

Ean Minneart with a goal! 8 minutes to go, @teatitans now down 3-1! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/2CNW2XvBdX — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 16, 2021

The Titans had a couple of threats in the final minutes, but they were unable to score.

Sioux Falls Christian had earned a 3-2 win and claimed back-to-back state titles.

“It’s the second time this season, that we have had to come back from a goal down and to do it in the state championship, wow man, what a game,” Poyer said.

“It was good to see us battle back. We were in that position earlier in the season, we were down to O’Gorman 1-0 and we went on to win 4-1,” Charger senior Tyson Reitsma said. “I’m glad that my teammates were able to step up together as a team, just compete and pull ahead.”

Tyson Reitsma’s two goals helped pace the Chargers to a state title and because of that, he was named the Player of the Game.

“Tyson has been stellar all season. He’s a phenomenal soccer player and he’s a very hard worker. I’m thankful to have him on our team,” Poyer said.

Sioux Falls Christian concludes the season with a 14-0 record. The Chargers outscored their opponents 87-12 and that included seven shutout victories.