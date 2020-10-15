A pair of canceled games leads to a Washington vs. Lincoln rematch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Washington will meet Sioux Falls Lincoln in a week eight contest, following the cancelation of their previous contests.

Washington was supposed to travel to Rapid City for a match-up against the Rapid City Central Cobblers, but that was canceled due to COVID-19.

After searching across four states for a new opponent, the Warriors found a new foe in cross town rival, Sioux Falls Lincoln.

“We lost our game on Tuesday evening, and we just started putting out calls all over the place, just trying to find a game. The number was close to twenty schools and four different states,” Washington coach Ryan Evans said. “The dominos just fell. It was unfortunate for Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central to go through what they’re going through right now, but it happened that we both had a game open. When everything comes right down to it, everybody wants our kids to play football.”

The Warriors and Patriots have already crossed paths this season. Lincoln earned an impressive 41-0 win over Washington, back on Friday, September 11.

Washington gained only 104 total yards that game, including just 38 yards through the air. That lack of success was due to the pressure applied by the Lincoln defense.

“They’re defense likes to get after teams. They run some stunts, they run blitzes and they’re very sound in what they do and they are big up front,” Evans said.

Washington has struggled to protect quarterback Max Thomson who has been sacked more than coach Evans would like to see.

“We’ve been working on that over the past few weeks with our pass protection. Things have been getting better, and we’re getting rid of the ball sooner and our receivers are running crisper routes. It’s just been a lot of communication with our offensive lineup and we finally get some guys back this week,” Evans said.

Lincoln scored an impressive 41 points in their week three win over Washington, led by Tommy Thompson who threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

Containing the future Augustana Viking is what coach Evans has the Warriors focused on.

“We need to bottle up Tommy (Thompson), you really do because he can beat you with his legs and he’s got a great arm,” Evans said. “When he gets outside the pocket, he really becomes dangerous and threatens the whole field. So you want to bottle him up, inside the pocket and somehow get to him.”

Similar to Washington, Sioux Falls Lincoln was scheduled to play Rapid City Stevens, but that game was canceled due to six positive COVID-19 cases involved with the Raiders football team.

Now Lincoln will host Washington as the Patriots is coming off a 46-42 loss to third ranked Harrisburg, in which the Tigers scored 18 unanswered points to earn the come from behind win.

“The defense is going to be a work in progress. We’ve got three sophomores that start on defense and a bunch of juniors that haven’t seen playing time before and it’s just trusting the scheme and I know their heart is in the right spot and they’re trying,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said. “It’s not from a lack of effort, they’re really trying, but they’re just trying to do too much.”

Coach Fredenburg is hoping to see his team take the next step and that begins by cutting down the mistakes.

“A lot of our mistakes are really self-imposed and if we can limit that, then we’ll be okay. We’re just going to sharpen the sword from here on out and worry about what we do,” Fredenburg said.

Lincoln is looking to improve to 4-3, but the Patriots will need to find a way to be consistent on both sides of the football.

“Just that consistency. That’s what I’ve preached about every week, putting a product on the field that is consistent week after week and just not shoot our self in the foot and get dumb penalties, and just put a consistent effort from the first quarter, to the last snap,” Fredenburg said.

Sioux Falls Lincoln will host Washington on Friday. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOLAND.com as part of our high school football coverage.