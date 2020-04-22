A new spin on Belle Fourche High School announcements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students are now learning a new normal when it comes to school and homework. Another thing some kids are missing is a routine, but Belle Fourche Principal Mathew Raba hasn’t let the new coronavirus stop his daily announcements.

Raba says daily announcements are something he plans to continue doing until the end of the year, but to keep kids interested he’s added a little twist.

Raba has enlisted the help of his sons, Ben and Gabe Raba. The trio incorporates a new skit into each daily announcement. The short clips include movie reenactments, lip-syncing and even some poems.

Ben and Gabe both said it’s great to be able to help their dad with work. Raba agrees and says the videos have been a group effort.

“Gabe, over here on my right, he was kind of shy at first when it came to doing some of these, but Ben has his dad’s attitude and has been kind of a ham all along. But then, it’s been fun because Gabe’s come along and now he likes to ham it up and be goofy too,”Raba said.

He also says the videos are a nice way of keeping things light-hearted in these uncertain times. Raba continued on by saying in his later Facebook videos he plans to include interviews with the staff of Belle Fourche High School too.