A new normal for restaurants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many restaurants make a profit from the dine-in experience, but COVID-19 has put a stop to that revenue. Now, restaurants are to-go based and many owners are wondering what the future of the service industry looks like.

Charles Kneip owns Cherry Creek Grill and T.C.’s Refree in Sioux Falls. He says this pandemic has changed many aspects of his group’s restaurants.

“We’ve always done sanitation, but the new rules are going to apply. We’re going to have a lot more of it done. We’re going to be a lot more cautious. Our tables aren’t going to have anything on them. We’re going to go to paper menus. Our customers are going to determine how covered up we want to be,” Kneip said.

Kneip says they’ve changed things like their seating plan and their sanitation plan.

“We’ve always been a safe place. I would guess a restaurant is one of the safest places to be,” Kneip said.

He also says going forward the customers are going to determine what restaurants can provide them and how they can provide it. The future may be uncertain now, but Kneip says they’re here to stay.