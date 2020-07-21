A new look for the class ‘A’ baseball postseason

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual region tournaments for class ‘A’ baseball in South Dakota will not be happening this season, as the a new format has been adapted.

The 16 and under league (normally known as junior legion) will continue to use the region format, but the legion aged league has adopted a new power points system that will create a sixteen team, seeded playoffs.

The 16-U playoffs will include three regions, the northeast, southeast and west regions. The winner of the double elimination tournament will advance to the state tournament in Brandon.

Brandon Valley will receive an automatic bid into the state tournament as the host team, thus creating a four team, double elimination tournament.

The tournament will run August 7-9.

The senior legion postseason will consist of three rounds that will conclude with a four team state tournament and the highest remaining seed will be the host team.

Date Round Number of Teams Location Format July 28-29 Round 1 16 Highest Seed Best of 3 Series August 3-4 Round 2 8 Highest Seed Best of 3 Series Aug. 7-9 State Tournament 4 Highest Remaining Seed Double Elimination 2020 Class ‘A’ 19-U Playoff Format

The first round will involve all 16 teams as the lower seeds will play at the higher seeds on July 28.

Class ‘A’ Standings- July 21

That means the 16 seed will play at the top seed, while the 15 seed will play at the second seed and etc.

After the first round, the remaining eight teams will be reseeded and then the higher seeds will host another best of three series on August 3 and 4.

Both of the first two rounds will create a four team, double elimination tournament on August 7-9 with the highest remaining seed being the host site.

“We’re trying to finish a good product,” SEBA Executive Director Chad Barman said. “I think the power point system is a lot better for postseason baseball. It’s easier to win two games than it is to win four at a region tournament. It gives all of the teams a chance to win.”

The 19-U season will conclude on July 24, giving the teams four days to prepare for the first round of the playoffs.