SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In video released Thursday showing previously unseen footage from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Senator John Thune of South Dakota is seen in the background, rocking from foot to foot, as fellow lawmakers including House Speaker Pelosi (D-California), Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-New York) and Senate Minority Leader McConnell attempt to call for assistance.

Thune found himself in a situation that sparked fear and apprehension for many, including his own daughter, who was living in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack and who recalled the fear she felt for her father on the one-year anniversary of the day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is some of the first footage seen of Thune on the day of the attack, but he has spoken in the past with KELOLAND News about his experience. On the day of the attack, KELOLAND News was told that he and other lawmakers shown in the video were taken to an off-site location.

Thune’s words from January 2021 closely match the reality of the newly released video, as he spoke of the group pictured on the phone, working to make sure there was sufficient protection and security so that they could return to Capitol Hill.

On Twitter that day, Thune called the actions of the crowd ‘inexcusable’ and ‘disgusting’.

In the days after the attack, Thune spoke with KELOLAND News again, criticizing then lame-duck President Trump.

“The president is, because of the ongoing claims about fraud in the election, got a lot of people very spun up, and I think he did a disservice to people across this country, including many in South Dakota that I’ve heard from who believe that the election was stolen,” Thune said at the time. “It was not — the election was won and lost fairly and squarely.”

At the same time, he had then applied caution to his words in weighing whether Trump was responsible for the violence.

“The president encouraged people obviously to go up to the Capitol,” Thune said. “I don’t think you can hold him responsible for violent behavior, unless of course there, that can be proven that he encouraged that, which I have not seen.”

On October 13, 2022, a subpoena for Trump was authorized after the Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously on the matter.

KELOLAND News reached out to Thune’s office on Friday, asking the Senator for comment about his personal experience during the events depicted in video. We did not receive a response at the time this story was published; we will update this story if we hear back.