A month-by-month look back at the news in KELOLAND for 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The past year was not shy of headline news.

That was the case globally, nationally and in KELOLAND. Below is a month-by-month breakdown of some of the top stories as sorted by the number of pageviews each month from KELOLAND.com.

January 2020

The first month of 2020 started with sad news in the Sioux Falls area as a 20-year-old woman missing person investigation turned into a kidnapping and homicide investigation. Pasqalina Esen Badi was kidnapped from work in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 5. Her body was found a day later just outside of city limits between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg.

A tow truck driver — Dale Jones — was killed while trying to remove a car from the ditch on January 4th. More than 300 tow trucks and first responders lined up in their vehicles to honor Jones at a funeral procession days later.

A new direct flight from Sioux Falls to Nashville was announced and KELOLAND News reporting on Sioux Falls ties for eventual Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

February 2020

On February 2, KELOLAND Media Group launched a state-of-the-art $1 million set.

A federal judge gave Dr. Stanley Patrick Weber five consecutive life sentences for sexually abusing Native American boys in South Dakota. A KELOLAND News investigation looked at a doctor whose career was destroyed after complaining about Weber.

Crime in Sioux Falls struck again at the end of February when a 30-year-old man delivering pizza was shot and killed near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Casey Bonhorst died while working for Domino’s Pizza, 21-year-old Jahennessy Deunique LePaul Bryant was arrested for the crime.

A brand new truck went through the ice on Lake Thompson, residents in Luverne rallied for a doctor being charged in Wisconsin and cars racing on Minnesota Avenue resulted in a fatal crash.

March 2020

On March 10, South Dakota announced five confirmed cases of the coronavirus with one death. Three days later, Gov. Kristi Noem asked for schools to close statewide, while highlighting South Dakota had 46 negative test results and one new positive case. On March 16, the South Dakota Public Health Laboratory ran out of COVID-19 testing supplies. In Sioux Falls, Barrel House and Krav’N owner Mark Fonder closed his restaurants a day after Mayor Paul TenHaken posted a photo of parking lots on social media. On March 22, Gov. Noem said the power to close restaurants and bars was not within her powers and said it would be up to local leaders.

April 2020

Coronavirus continued to be the top story in April. That’s when Sioux Falls began making national news for the COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods. On April 12, the company announced it would close indefinitely.

On April 13, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken asked for a three week shelter-in-place for the area.

On April 15, the Smithfield Foods plant became the No. 1 hotspot in the United States after 644 COVID-19 cases were connected to it. On April 23, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report called for changes at the pork processing plant.

By the end of the month, Gov. Noem announced a “Back to Normal” plan outlining guidance for individuals, employers, schools, health care providers and local governments.

May 2020

About a dozen houses in Black Hawk, South Dakota sat empty, after a sinkhole, connected to an old mine, forced families to evacuate.

A 24-year-old construction worker died at the site of the new headquarters for First PREMIER Bank at 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The family of Nick Combs told KELOLAND News he was a beloved friend, son, husband, and father of a little boy.

Authorities announced a 31-year-old inmate died at the Minnehaha County jail on May 13. KELOLAND News reported Jordin Eichmann had lost custody of her three children, ranging in age from three to 14, due to her struggle with meth addiction. But she had found new hope in the Emily’s Hope Oxford House sober living home.

A Huron mother died of COVID-19 at 23-years old. Family members told KELOLAND News her symptoms started out mild, then on Monday, her temperature shot up to 107 degrees.

June 2020

Longtime KELOLAND Media Group meteorologist Brian Karstens returned on-air to start the month and spoke about his short absence

While local social distancing measures started to fade, one Sioux Falls woman shared her story to warn people to not to let your guard down.

South Dakota voters participated in the June 2020 Primary Election. It was a record turnout for a city council election in Sioux Falls.

A 6-week-old baby died after suffering several dog bite wounds on June 12 in Hartford, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced.

A fire tore through Sunset Campground at Lake Poinsett destroying campers, vehicles and boats. No one was hurt.



July 2020

South Dakotans had a monumental celebration as President Donald Trump returned to South Dakota to celebrate the return of Independence Day fireworks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota reported “incidents of police misconduct” as well as “violations of constitutional rights” at protests ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit and the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

The Game, Fish and Parks announced staff wouldn’t conduct the July-August brood route survey for pheasants this year, which had been a fixture since 1949. Marketing for pheasant hunters expanded.

In a news conference in Sioux Falls, Gov. Kristi Noem said the best decision for kids is to have them return to school buildings. “The science is very clear on schools. Our children should be in schools,” Noem said.

August 2020

On Aug. 4, KELOLAND News broke the story on Amazon coming to South Dakota. New building plans showed an Amazon Distribution Center going up in Foundation Park near I-90 and I-29.

The 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins on Friday with a lot of events taking place during the week.

“An unbelievable amount of garbage is (created),” Sturgis city manager Daniel Ainslie said about the garbage dumped during the annual 10 day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The City of Sturgis was contracted for up to 1,300 COVID-19 tests after the rally, which represented 20% of the community’s population. Of 650 asymptomatic tests, 26 people tested positive.

September 2020

Gov. Noem announced Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash in Hyde County just outside of Highmore.

Family confirmed to KELOLAND News the victim from the fatal crash was 55-year-old Joe Boever, of Highmore.

Agencies from three states took part in the fatal crash investigation. Ravnsborg said he had not had any alcohol in the hours before he was involved in a deadly crash.

Not related the AG crash, a 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting a man with a beer bottle over what police said was a ‘political argument.’

October 2020

October began with a new single-day record of COVID-19 cases being announced by the South Dakota Department of Health after a reporting delay.

Britton-Hecla senior Trevor Zuehlke, who suffered a serious brain injury a year ago, was given the opportunity to get back on the football field Friday night.

Rancher Linda Hanson shares video of coyotes running toward her with KELOLAND News. She said coyotes have caused countless problems for her livestock throughout the years, and this time, she wanted to do something about it.

The 911 call from South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from the September fatal crash was made public. Ravnsborg was traveling down Highway 14 on September 12th when he hit something and called 911.John Bjorkman, who spoke publicly about his battle with COVID-19 in September and October, died early Tuesday morning in Sioux Falls. Bjorkman spoke with KELOLAND News on September 28 about being transferred to a Marshall, Minnesota hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

November 2020

Voters across the country casted votes in the 2020 General Election. It was a record-breaking election for the amount of ballots cast.

Voters in South Dakota voted “Yes” on Amendment A, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Amendment A will legalize, regulate and tax marijuana. It also requires the South Dakota State legislature to pass laws ensuring access to medical marijuana and the sale of hemp by April 1, 2022.

A report by the CDC, showed how The Sturgis Rally, an annual motorcycle rally in the Black Hills, was a coronavirus spreader and study of cases in Minnesota.

A Sioux Falls doctor begged Governor Kristi Noem to change her course of action in the fight against COVID-19 in South Dakota. ““Right now, we do not have a curve. We have a straight up line,” Dr. Wendell Hoffman is an Infectious Disease Specialist at Sanford Health told KELOLAND News.

In Canton, 12 white crosses stood on the lawn in front of the Good Samaritan nursing home. The crosses stood for 12 residents who have died from the coronavirus.

December 2020

On Dec. 9, a 16-year-old boy was killed from what appears to be gunshot wounds, authorities confirmed. Three other teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting thus far.

South Dakota Republican Party chairman Dan Lederman replaced Governor Kristi Noem on Monday as a presidential elector for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

After casting his electoral college vote, Ravnsborg told reporters “I believe I have not committed any crime.” Just before Christmas, President Trump poked at South Dakota’s senior senator. Trump called Sen. John Thune a ‘RINO’ and predicted Thune would be primaried in 2022. A short time later, Noem tweeted about her friendship with Thune, saying she will not be challenging him.