SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The organizer of a holiday lights display is hoping to help an organization while spreading holiday cheer to the community.

Lights on Lotta is an event at a house in the Lotta neighborhood in Sioux Falls. This display marks the 13th year the house has been decorated. Over 20,000 lights are used for the display.

To find out more about the Lights on Lotta, click here.

Check this story later to find out who this event is helping and how you can help too.