A look back at Y2K, 20 years later

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Y2K bug was known throughout the world. It scared countless people for numerous reasons.

According to National Geographic, many people believed computers would be unable to interpret the change of date from 1999 to 2000.

When complex computer programs were first written in the 1960s, engineers used a two-digit code for the year, leaving out the “19.” National Geographic

If computers weren’t able to interpret the change of date, some people thought the hardware would malfunction and cause other technological devices to fail.

But it was more than just computers, according to Encyclopedia Britannica businesses and government teams checked systems and software before the end of 1999.

The Y2K problem was not limited to computers running conventional software, however. Many devices containing computer chips, ranging from elevators to temperature-control systems in commercial buildings to medical equipment, were believed to be at risk, which necessitated the checking of these “embedded systems” for sensitivity to calendar dates. Encyclopedia Britannica

Companies spent millions to make sure all of their software was intact for the year 2000. But, the concern didn’t stop at computers or medical equipment. Others believed the new millennium would cause natural disasters.

