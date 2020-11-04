A look back at Pamela Dunn’s case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A timeline beginning when Pamela Dunn first went missing.

Dunn’s apartment | Dec. 2001

December 10, 2001 – Pamela Dunn went missing. While police won’t say if foul play is involved, but they say her disappearance is strange.

Dogs used to search for Dunn | Dec. 2001

December 12, 2001 – Bloodhounds are used to try and find Dunn. Police say the disappearance is unusual because her car is still parked in the parking lot.

February 6, 2002 – Penny Ries faces charges for forging a $200 check using Dunn’s account. Ries will stand trial on the charges in April.

February 7, 2002 – Police arrest Dunn’s former boyfriend, David Asmussen, but they do not call him a suspect in her disappearance. Asmussen was accused of stalking Dunn on two separate days.

October 23, 2002 – Asmussen pleaded innocent to stalking and violating a protection order filed against him by Dunn.

September 10, 2003 – The Carole Sund/Carrington Memorial Reward Foundation puts up a $5,000 reward for any information in the Dunn case.

August 23, 2004 – Almost three years after Dunn’s disappearance, Asmussen was found guilty of stalking and breaking a protection order against Dunn.

December 1, 2004 – Asmussen was sentenced to 40 months in prison for stalking Dunn and breaking a protection order.

May 16, 2006 – Asmussen went back to a Watertown courtroom on charges that he also kidnapped Dunn.

May 31, 2006 – A Codington County judge ruled 51-year-old Asmussen must have a mental evaluation before he represents himself in court.

October 2, 2006 – An attorney was appointed to Asmussen after a mental evaluation.

December 12, 2006 – A Watertown jury convicted Asmussen of kidnapping his former girlfriend, Pamela Dunn.

David Asmussen | File photo

January 10, 2007 – A judge sentenced Asmussen to life in prison without parole for the kidnapping of Dunn.

November 10, 2017 – Family still continues to search for answers surrounding Pamela Dunn’s disappearance.

November 4, 2020 – Wednesday, authorities are sifting through dirt hoping to find the missing woman’s remains on an abandoned farm in Deuel County.

The Division of Criminal Investigation, Watertown Police and the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office are working together at the farm that was abandoned in the 1980s.