A look at who may be some of the most vulnerable to coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the South Dakota residents most vulnerable to coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC)’s descriptions, live in long-term care facilities or nursing homes.

South Dakota has 104 licensed nursing homes, according to Derrick Haskins of the South Dakota Department of Health.

A 2017 report by the South Dakota Department of Health and South Dakota Department of Human Services released in 2018 said the state had about 6,600 licensed beds and about 89% were filled. But the state had more nursing homes in 2018 than in 2020.

Conservatively, if the number of licensed beds were reduced to 6,000 and 89% are filled, it means, 5,340 people may be in nursing homes in South Dakota.

Data from the CDC says that 83.5% of the residents in American nursing homes were 65 are over in 2016.

While residents of nursing homes may be vulnerable to coronavirus, the CDC says those 65 and over, those 65 and over with underlying health conditions and others with health conditions are more vulnerable to coronavirus.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s in July 2019 estimated South Dakota’s population at 884,659 residents. Of that, 16.6% or 146,853.394, residents were 65 and over.

A CDC report released on April 30, 2019, says that 21.7% of Americans non-institutionalized Americans 65 years were in fair or poor health in 2017.

According Information from the U.S. Census Bureau, the CDC, the South Dakota Department of Health, Better Choices, Better Health (Good & Healthy) South Dakota and the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease illustrates some of the chronic health conditions that could impact coronavirus in the state.

Good and Healthy, which works with the South Dakota Department of Health, lists arthritis, diabetes and similar illnesses as chronic conditions.

About 26% of South Dakota’s adults have two or three chronic conditions, according to Good and Healthy.

While an individual may have a chronic illness or underlying condition, there are influencing factors such as age, overall health, management of those chronic conditions and others.

The Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease estimated that 190,000 South Dakotans had two or more chronic diseases in 2015. The estimated population of the state in 2015 was about 858,400.

According to the CDC in 2018, 25.1% of adults over 18 in South Dakota had arthritis. The CDC describes the percentage as the crude rate which is the measured or estimated percentage of people — weighted to population characteristics – with an attribute or disease during a specific year.

Diabetes is another chronic illness. The CDC said in 2015 11.1% of the state’s adult residents had diabetes. The U.S. Census Bureau said in 2015 the state had a higher than national average mortality rate from diabetes.

From 2011 to 2015 the state also had a higher rate of death from influenza and pneumonia than the national average. The Census Bureau information was provided through the South Dakota Department of Health.







