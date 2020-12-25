A look at the top 15 most-viewed stories of 2020 on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout 2020, news moved at a rapid pace. KELOLAND.com was the source many of you turned to to keep up with the latest developments 24 hours, 7-days a week for 366 days.

KELOLAND.com is the area’s top home for the latest news, weather and sports and in 2020, KELOLAND.com produced more content than ever before. Sources like KELOLAND On the Go, First @ 4, KELOLAND.com Originals, as well as livestreams of newscasts and events.

In 2020, as the COVID-19 global pandemic changed lives, KELOLAND.com quickly debuted a Coronavirus in KELOLAND Tracking webpage, which continues to be updated daily.

There were plenty of headlines in 2020; you can see the top 15 most-viewed stories on KELOLAND.com in 2020 listed below.

Ten of the top 15 stories are all tied to the coronavirus pandemic, with our daily test results story, full of early coverage of the pandemic and a day-by-day breakdown of the newest numbers.

The story about the first positive coronavirus case in South Dakota announced on March 10 was the sixth most-viewed story, while a November plea from a Sioux Falls doctor for more action was the 12th most-viewed story.

The top non-COVID story was a KELOLAND.com Original on what happens to all the trash generated by the Sturgis Rally, which ranked second. Another Sturgis Rally story focused on the average attendee and was the seventh most-viewed story.

Top 15 most-viewed stories

of 2020 on KELOLAND.com

1. South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily test results

2. Taking out the Sturgis trash

3. 2020 General Election results

4. Mass testing results following Sturgis Rally

5. Noem signs State of Emergency order; Requests schools to close throughout South Dakota next week

6. First presumptive positive coronavirus case in South Dakota

7. 2019 average Sturgis attendee: A 54-year-old who spent $374 a day who could be from Minnesota, Nebraska or Colorado

8. COVID-19 livestreams on KELOLAND.com

9. Additional 7 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

10. South Dakota meatpacking plant becomes the Number one hotspot in America

11. Amazon is planning on coming to South Dakota

12. “You’ve got to help us.” A plea to Gov. Noem from a Sioux Falls doctor

13. 6-week-old baby dies after dog bites

14. Projections show South Dakota peak a few weeks away; 200 deaths possible if strong social distancing measures are enacted

15. Extended Huron family tests positive for COVID-19 while son cares for mother