SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of street projects, wastewater expansion, pool replacements, bike trail expansion and park upgrades are a few of the main projects listed in the newest 5-year capital program for the city of Sioux Falls.

Mayor Paul TenHaken released the 170-page plan with a $931 million price tag last week. The city council will hold budget hearings on the proposed capital program in August.

The top priority listed for the 2023-2027 plan is “replacement, rehabilitation and expansion of the street and utility infrastructure.” You can view the projects in the document below.

What are the street projects?

Veterans Parkway, which will eventually link Interstate 29 near the Tea exit to Interstate 90 in northeastern Sioux Falls, will start construction in 2023. The segment of Cliff Avenue to Western Avenue will be the first to be completed for the South Veterans Parkway project.

Benson Road in northeastern Sioux Falls is also getting reworked. A new water main is being installed this summer ahead of a diverging diamond interchange being constructed in 2023.

In downtown Sioux Falls, the current 6th Street bridge will be torn down and a new bridge will be built to connect the East Bank and West Bank of the Big Sioux River.

Streets that will be extended include 57th Street from Veterans Parkway to Six Mile Road, 49th Street from West to Grange Avenue, Marion Road from County Road 130 to Opportunity Avenue.

In addition to the street projects, water transmission improvements are happening for Southeastern Avenue to Bahnson Avenue in between 41st Street and 49th Street.

A $215 million expansion is coming to the Sioux Falls Regional Water Reclamation Plant located near North 60th Street and Sycamore Avenue alongside the Big Sioux River in northeastern Sioux Falls. Funding for the project came from $180 million in state revolving funds and $41.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Water capacity at the wastewater plant will increase 50% from 21 million gallons per day to 30 million gallons per day with a max capacity near 57 million up from 35 million. The plant serves the cities of Sioux Falls, Brandon, Tea and Renner.

Bike trail improvement, skate park and pool designs

Three Sioux Falls pools – McKennan Park, Frank Olson and Kuehn Park will start the process of reconstruction and renovation of the existing pools. The capital program is looking to use $1.9 million in sales tax funding in 2023 and $500,000 in 2024.

McKennan Park pool was constructed in 1971, Frank Olson pool in 1972 and Kuehn Park pool in 1981.

“These pools are at or near the end of their useful life and serve as key recreational elements,” the report reads.

The Sioux Falls Skate Park will build a new skate park at Nelson Park, while construction for a new tennis complex has started at Tomar Park.

The Sioux Falls bike trail will be extended from Lien Park to Bahnson Avenue in east Sioux Falls.

Other improvements include updates to the Elmwood Golf Course Clubhouse and improvements at the Great Plains Zoo.

How does the funding work?

The budget for the 2023-2027 capital program is $931 million with $187.2 million planned for use in 2023. The capital program typically represents 30% of the total annual budget for the city and the largest funding source is the city’s second penny sales tax.

That sales tax makes up 42% of the total funding and city officials are forecasting 4% sales tax growth for 2023 and 2024 and 5% sales tax growth 2025, 2026 and 2027.

So far in 2022, the sales tax has been up 14% but officials are forecasting the gain will be 8% by the end of the year.

In a letter to city council members, TenHaken said officials are maintaining more conservative revenue expectations in 2023 and beyond.

“While we recognize the rapid economic growth the city is currently experiencing, we are also cognizant that there is a certain degree of economic volatility,” TenHaken said in the letter. “We remain focused on maintaining a fiscally conservative outlook to hedge against the potential for an economic slowdown.”

Remaining funding comes from state loans (21%), user fees (17%), platting fees and donations (7%), internal service fees (6%), storm drainage fees (5%) and entertainment tax (2%).

Like the city, the state budget depends heavily on sales tax. Statewide, sales tax was up 12% for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.