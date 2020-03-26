A look at the patchwork regulation across KELOLAND to combat COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While more than 50 percent of the United States population is under a stay-at-home order, in South Dakota and the surrounding communities, it is a patchwork of different regulations.

From recommendations to requirements, we have been looking at ordinances passed at the state, county and local levels about what you can and cannot do.

Some businesses are taking it into their own hands by offering curbside pick-up and delivery.

In Sioux Falls, officials passed a ban on having 10 or more patrons in an bar, coffee shop, restaurant or similar business. Some cities in South Dakota like Huron, Brookings, Watertown, Yankton and Wall have all passed some sort of enforceable restrictions.

Each ordinance is complex and confusing. This is also changing hour-by-hour. If there is a new regulation or a change needing to be made, please email webmaster@keloland.com.

Minnesota is under a stay-at-home order. South Dakota is taking a different approach, leaving it up to local governments. Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said she doesn’t have the authority. However, in a Thursday briefing, the governor mentioned she may talk to the legislature about her powers. In the same briefing, she said she believed the South Dakota approach is correct.

Keep reading