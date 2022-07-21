SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a look at the future of the downtown Sioux Falls riverfront, in the form of a new rendering of the anticipated Greenway project.

Courtesy City of Sioux Falls

This rendering was produced for the city by Confluence, a landscape architecture firm with offices in Sioux Falls.

According to Tory Miedema, Park Development Specialist for the city, the image shows multiple new public spaces that will be developed as part of the Downtown Greenway Phase 3.

These include the development of a new public Riverwalk along the west side of the river and the upper falls;

Riverwalk rendering

The development of a new multi-use public plaza space and shelter structure, which will be at street level and feature views of the river;

Plaza and shelter structure

And multiple points of access from the Steel District to the waterfront, which will include sloped sidewalks and a ‘grand stairway’.

Grand Stairway leading to the Riverwalk

Overall, this plan is set to completely change the look of the city along the west bank of the Big Sioux above Falls Park, and provide direct access to part of the river many have not experienced.

Miedema via email provided more context for the plaza, noting that the space is intended for public gatherings/picnics, programmed recreation activities like yoga, lawn games and more.

The design for the project is hoped to be completed for a bit by late 2022/early 2023, Miedema said, but noted that the city is still working through federal agency permitting.

As for the cost of the new Greenway development, Miedema says the initial estimate has been in the ballpark of about $15 million, though that will depend on a number of factors going forward. He says the budget of $15 million has been approved by the city council in 2021.