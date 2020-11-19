A look at the 2020 volleyball state tournaments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SoDak 16 round of high school volleyball is complete which means it is time for the 2020 State Volleyball Tournaments.

Unlike past years, this year’s three state tournaments will all be in different locations which are Brookings, Watertown and Huron.

Class AA- Brookings

Courtesy: SDHSAA

The class AA state tournament begins at noon Thursday. It features the top team in class AA in undefeated O’Gorman who meets eighth-seeded Harrisburg.

The two teams have played once this season and that was just 11 days ago. The Lady Knight earned a 3-1 win over Harrisburg.

The class AA defending champion, Watertown finished the regular season 20-4 and will meet Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the first round of the AA state tournament.

Unlike the 1 vs. 8 match-up, Watertown and Roosevelt met early in the season on Oct. 8. The Arrows won the match, 3-1.

The third match of the opening round in class AA will feature #3 Huron vs. #6 Brandon Valley. These two teams met just 15 days ago, and it took five sets, but the Tigers earned the 3-2 win.

The final match of the afternoon session begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday and features two teams with very similar records. #4 Washington (15-5) will meet #5 Aberdeen Central (17-8) as the two teams meet for the second time this season.

The two teams met just fifteen days ago and Aberdeen earned the four set win, with the biggest difference being the last set, where the Golden Eagles won 25-19.

Defending Champion

Watertown is the defending class AA champions. The Arrows swept their way through the tournament last year as played nine sets and won all nine sets, leading to three wins.

Class A- Watertown

Courtesy: SDHSAA

Class A will start its tournament from the Watertown Civic Arena on Thursday at noon.

Top seed and three time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian will open the tournament by meeting Dakota XII Conference rival Madison. The two teams met a month ago as Sioux Falls Christian earned a 3-0 set sweep over Madison, though all three sets were within seven points.

The second game of the tournament will see #4 Winner vs. #5 Hamlin. Despite the long distance between the two schools, they met back on September 26 at the Sanford Pentagon.

Being part of a tournament, the two teams played best of three, resulting in a two set sweep by Hamlin.

#3 Rapid City Christian will meet last year’s state runner-up, Dakota Valley, at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

The Lady Comets (28-4) played an impressive 32 games this season, though they did not meet Dakota Valley (15-5).

The final match of Thursday will see #2 Hill City vs. #7 Parker, as the two teams have not yet played each other this season. The Rangers enter the tournament with an impressive 26-2 record.

Defending Champion

The class A defending champion is Sioux Falls Christian and it’s looking to win their fourth straight class A volleyball tournament. The Chargers have reached thirteen straight state tournaments in which they have won nine championships, including eight of the last ten championships.

Courtesy: SDHSAA

All eight teams in this year’s class B state tournament will feature teams with 18 wins or more.

Northwestern enters the class B state tournament in Huron with a 26-1 record. Similar to top seeded Sioux Falls Christian, the Wildcats one loss came at the hands of undefeated O’Gorman in class AA.

Defending champion and top seed Northwestern will meet #8 Corsica-Stickney who enters the tournament with an impressive 19-3 record. The two teams have not played each other this season.

The second game of the tournament will feature two evenly matched teams as two loss #5 Bridgewater-Emery (21-2) meets 24-3, #5 Colman-Egan. Similar to the first game, neither of these two teams have met on the court in 2020.

The first game of the evening session will feature #3 Chester Area (21-2) vs. #6 Faulkton Area who enters the tournament at 18-5.

The final game of the opening round in class B will see #2 Warner, who owns an impressive 22-1 record, with their lone loss coming to Northwestern in early September. Warner will meet #7 Hitchcock-Tulare (18-4). The two teams have met twice this season as Warner has earned the season sweep, winning the first match in straight sets and the second match in five sets. That could make this match quite entertaining.

Defending Champion

Northwestern is the defending class B champions and have reached the state tournament each of the past four seasons, claiming three state titles and one runner-up finish (2018).

Coverage

KELOLAND Sports will have coverage from part of each of the three tournaments the entire weekend with Sean Bower and Grant Sweeter.

Look for highlights on KELO-TV at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday and at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.