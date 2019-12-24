A look at some fatal crash numbers in South Dakota

In 2018, a fatal crash in South Dakota most likely involved a passenger car that left the roadway driven by someone older than 21 in a rural area of the state.

The state had 130 traffic fatalities in 2018, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

In 2018, 17 of the 148 drivers involved in fatal crashes were under 21. The majority of drivers in fatal crashes (130) were 21 or older. One age was unknown. Most of the crashes (117) happened in rural areas.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has tracked crashes for 2019 and certain fatalities through Dec. 14. As of that date, 75 drivers have been killed in crashes. The total number of deaths in fatal crashes for that time period is not listed in crash reports on the website.

A search through the KELOLAND News archives shows of the crashes reported on since Jan. 1, fatalities have included more than 10 teens, including the Dec. 23 crash that killed two teens in Marshall County.

The legal driving age in South Dakota is 14-years-old.

Minnehaha County, the largest populated county in the state, has had large portion of the total crashes in the state so far in 2019 and in 2018. The county has had 5,954 in 2019 followed by Pennington County with 2,462 and Lincoln County with 1,043.

The state DOT lists 14 drivers killed in crashes in Minnehaha County from Jan. 1 to Dec. 14. The NHTSA said the county had 13 fatalities in 2018.

So far in 2019, 12.6% of drivers in all crashes in South Dakota were under 19. That’s 3,715 of the 29,596 drivers.

Older drivers have also been the drivers in most of the crashes in 2019 in the state. The largest age group is drivers 20 to 40 years old which accounts for 44.1% of all drivers in crashes. In contrast, 11.5% are 65 and older.