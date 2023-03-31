A March 31 photo of the Bowdle area from the South Dakota State University Mesonet system.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although it is winter weather, the warnings and advisories vary across South Dakota. Some areas could get 9 to 14 inches of snow while others may get up to three inches.

The South Dakota State University Mesonet system in cooperation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers records weather conditions around the state include current conditions, snow depth and others.

It’s a way to show how the recent weather has reduced snow cover in some areas.

The Mesonet lists no snow cover for the Antelope in Todd County. The frost depth is 6 inches.

SDSU Mesonet photo of Antelope area.

In comparison, the frost depth is 3 inches and the snow cover is 31 inches in Groton in Brown County.

SDSU Mesonet photo of Groton.

There is no frost as the ground is listed was listed as thawed in Beresford in Lincoln and Union counties. There are two inches of snow cover.

SDSU Mesonet photo of Beresford.

To the northwest of Beresford, there is still snow cover in Oacoma in Lyman County.

There is one inch of snow cover. The frost depth was not available.