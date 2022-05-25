SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Memorial Day is approaching and events are scheduled in several cities.

KELOLAND News checked on Memorial Day services and programs in the 20 most populous cities in the state. Data is not complete for all 20 cities.

Sioux Falls

The Memorial Day event in Sioux Falls is 10 a.m. CT on Monday, May 30, at the South Dakota State Veteran Ceremony. The program is expected to last 90 minutes, according to the American Legion Post #15.

Buses will leave the Veterans Alliance building at 8:30 a.m. No cars will be allowed at event.

Music for the program starts at 10 a.m. with the official program starting at 10:30 a.m. Attendees should bring a lawn chair.

Rapid City

American Legion Post #22 will have a program from 9 a.m. MT to 10 a.m. MT on Monday, May 30, at Veteran’s Memorial Park at the corner of 5th Street and Omaha Street.

Aberdeen

The main program will be at 10 a.m. CT Monday, May 30, at the Veterans Plaza in Sunset Memorial Gardens on East Highway 12. Short programs at 8 a.m. CT at Riverside Memorial, 8:45 a.m. CT St. Mary’s Cemetery and 9:15 a.m. CT at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Services are Monday, May 30. The service is 9:30 a.m. CT at St. Mary’s Cemetery and 10:30 a.m. CT at Mount Hope Cemetery. In case of bad weather, the service will be at the auditorium at Watertown High School.

Mitchell

A Memorial Day program was set for today, May 25, at 4:15 p.m. CT at the James Valley Community Center.

Yankton

The program is 11 a.m. CT Monday, May 30, on the Yankton County Courthouse lawn.

The service is set for 10 a.m. CT Monday, May 30, in the auditorium at Huron High School.

The 10 next most-populated cities:

Vermillion

The service is at 10 a.m. CT Monday, May 30, at First Baptist Church at 101 E. Main St.

The program starts at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 30, at Pleasant View Cemetery which is south of town on Cliff Avenue. The program will be followed by a free-will lunch at the American Legion.

The program is at 9:30 a.m. CT Monday, May 30, at the American Legion with a cemetery ceremony to follow. At noon, there will be a ground-breaking ceremony for the Veteran Memorial with social to follow at the American Legion.

The service is 11 a.m. CT Monday, May 30, on the Lake County Courthouse lawn. If there is bad weather, the service will be moved to the VFW post.

