SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer construction season is in full swing throughout many Sioux Falls School District buildings.

While no new schools are being built this year, projects are happening across the school district which totals more than 35 school buildings, more than 40 total buildings and nearly five million total square feet. In the coming months, the school district will start construction on its 24th elementary school next to Geroge McGovern Middle School in northwestern Sioux Falls.

Jeff Kreiter, SFSD operational services director, told KELOLAND News the project is in the bidding process and construction could start sometime in August. The new elementary school will open in Fall 2025.

In ongoing construction, crews are finishing up a new entrance for John F. Kennedy Elementary. Built in the 1980s, the west-side elementary school added a new gym and turned the old gym space into a multipurpose room.

On the left, construction at JFK’s new gym in 2022.

On the right, construction finishing up at JFK’s new gym and entrance in 2023.

The upgrades at JFK Elementary cost $4.5 million and also included upgrades to the old multipurpose room and parking lot.

There’s a lot of work going on at Roosevelt and Washington high schools this summer. Both schools added space for training rooms, fitness centers and gym renovations.

“We’ve moved into the weight areas, we’re finishing up the training rooms,” Kreiter said.

Both high schools are also getting field turf and new lighting installed for the school football fields. New field turf and lighting was installed at Lincoln High School last year and that’s when all three projects were awarded at the cost of $1.9 million for each field.

Field turf construction at Roosevelt High School.

KELO field turf construction at Washington High School.

“Roosevelt is a couple weeks ahead of Washington but we’re progressing,” Kreiter said.

All four public high schools will have field turf and lighting on the school campus.

Construction at Hayward Elementary School.

Construction at Hayward Elementary School is also finishing up this summer. The school had a small addition to add storage and renovations to all of the classrooms.

“It’s on schedule and it looks pretty good,” Kreiter said.

At Jefferson High School, a connecting road and sidewalks are being built between the high school and Southeast Technical College.

Many schools get ongoing maintenance including carpet replacements, concrete replacements and roof repairs on an ongoing basis. Since voters approved a $190 million bond in 2018, Kreiter said managing inflation has impacted many projects.

“Inflation has been unbelievable in construction,” Kreiter said. “The last few projects, we thought we nailed it and we’re gonna be under that number we had for the bond.”

New vehicle storage at the SFSD’s Central Services Center.

New IT department area at the SFSD’s Central Services Center.

Outside of school buildings, the SFSD’s Central Services Center, across from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, is undergoing big changes. The $4.5 million project includes expanded vehicle storage, renovating the IT department and renovating the screening and evaluation area.