A local paper with a universal statement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Protests are happening all over the world sharing a message about George Floyd and the black community. One family-owned newspaper is also sharing the message, Black Lives Matter.

The N’West Iowa REVIEW is a newspaper out of Sheldon, Iowa. They took to their first and third page to make a statement to their readers.





Ty Rushing is the Managing Editor for the newspaper. He says he hopes their paper starts a conversation that everyone should have.

“Part of the newspaper’s job, in addition to covering the community, is to spark those conversations and to spark those dialogues that hopefully make a difference,” Rushing said.

The phrase, ‘Yes! All lives matter, but the black community needs us now,’ is found at the bottom of the page. Rushing says people should care about all lives, but the black community needs everyone right now. He continued to say the paper wanted to get across that they’re not placing the value of one race’s life above another race’s life.

“The race conversation is always one I’m happy to have and one that I think should be more open. A lot of people try to skip around it because they think it’s taboo to talk about racial issues and racial injustices, but it should not be. It’s a human rights issue it’s a sanctity of life issue and people should be more comfortable approaching that topic,” Rushing said.

Briana Harrell is the Lead Editorial Designer and Webmaster for The N’West Iowa REVIEW. She said the staff had an intense discussion on the design for this topic and what it should say at the bottom of the page, and how it could impact their readers.

“We do not have a large black population here, but the community is there, and this affects everybody. It doesn’t just affect them. We really wanted to point this out. We wanted our readers to stop and see it. We wanted them to realize, why, and how it actually affects them,” Harrell said.

Rushing shared the impactful page on Twitter. His post now has over 1,000 likes and 200 retweets.

Rushing said the responses from the community have been mainly positive, but he’s glad this can be a starting point for people to have discussions on this topic.