SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mike Mews was at home late Sunday afternoon several miles outside of Wakonda when he experienced “a heck of a rumble.”

“It was more like something rolled off the roof and fell to the ground. The whole house just vibrated. It was one movement…,” Mews said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mews was experiencing a 3.0 earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That is a 3.0 as measured on the Richter scale.

Residents will feel an earthquake of that intensity but the earthquake will cause very, very little no damage, said Tim Cowman, the South Dakota State Geologist.

“If you are sitting in house, it may feel like a large truck or train is going by. There really isn’t going to be any damage,” Cowman said.

Mews said he experienced an earthquake nearly 50 years ago in near Big Stone City. Sunday’s earthquake felt different, he said.

“…the house shook there. (Big Stone) We didn’t get the shaking experience (on Sunday), Mews said.

USGS data shows a 4.6 magnitude earthquake near Morris, Minnesota, in 1975 which was felt in Big Stone City. Morris is about 45 miles northeast of Big Stone City.

Mike Heles was working at the Eagle Stop convenience store on Sunday.

“It was a very quick, loud bang,” Heles said. “I thought somebody hit the building.”

Heles went outside to check and realized nothing had hit the building.

Monday morning customers at the Eagle Stop were talking about the earthquake.

Many described what they thought was an explosion, like a propane tank had exploded, Heles said.

Mews also initially thought the earthquake could have been an explosion.

Cowman said he’s not aware of people describing an earthquake as a sudden bang or explosion but more like a low rumble.

What causes earthquakes in South Dakota?

The South Dakota Geological Society compiles information about earthquakes in the state. There have been about 100 earthquakes from 1872 through 2022.

There was one earthquake this year before Sunday. A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported on Nov. 10 near Hartford. The state had three in 2022, according to the USGS. There were six in 2021.

Cowman said South Dakota’s earthquakes will likely be in the 3 to 4 range on the Richter Scale. They happen for two primary reasons.

One reason is called the glacial rebound, Cowman said. The sediment that bore all the weight of glaciers that were a half mile to a mile thick before glaciers left 12,000 to 14,000 years ago will naturally try and compress, he said.

When the sediment decompresses or expands it can cause a shaking in the earth, Cowman said.

An earthquake caused by that movement can “occur almost anywhere the ice covered” the surface, Cowman said.

A second cause is in the basement rock in the state. This is the bottom-most rock in the state.

“We know that rock has some faults,” Cowman said. There can be some movement when the rock adjusts along the faults. That move reverberates all the way to the surface for an earthquake.

Faults exist in the basement rock across the state, Cowman said.

The Black Hills is the only part of the state with surface fault lines, Cowman said.

The state will experience four earthquakes in one year and sometimes, one or two, Cowman said.

It’s not common for earthquakes to be recorded in the same, or nearby areas. But two earthquakes have happened in the same area near Tyndall, Cowman said.

An earthquake was recorded in 1982 and in 2021, another was recorded in the same area, he said.

“That is where we know the fault map there is a fault deep in the basement rock,” Cowman said of the area.

The state Geological Society records earthquakes on a map.

The dots represent the Mercalli Intensity level which is different from the Richter scale, Cowman said.

The Mercelli Intensity is the human impact, as in where was the earthquake felt and what that was like, Cowman said.

The Richter scale measures the shaking intensity. A five on the Richter scale means the intensity is 10 times higher than a four, Cowman said. A six or five on the Mercalli scale is nowhere near the level measured by the Richter scale, Cowman said.

“A six on the Mercalli still represents light, light, damage,” Cowman said. In contrast a 6 or 7 of Richter magnitude is like earthquakes that have happened in California which have caused severe and extreme damage, he said.

A triangle of intensity from the Sunday earthquake

Material from the USGS shows that Sunday’s earthquake was felt in Yankton up toward Viborg and east to Elk Point. There was a report of a low amount of intensity in Sioux Falls but since it was one report, it is difficult to know if it was from the earthquake, Cowman said.