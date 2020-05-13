A guide on social distancing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to health officials, social distancing is the best way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But are you social distancing correctly?

The three main rules to abide by for social distancing are:

Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people

Do not gather in groups

Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings

Those can seem like pretty simple rules, but in today’s society, practicing those rules may be harder than you think.

To keep your distance from other people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using a grocery delivery service or pickup, using mail-order for your medications, avoiding public transportation and, if possible, work from home.

You can also cover your mouth and nose with a cloth-face covering when around others, including when you have to go out in public. This helps stop the spread of your germs to other people. However, you should still keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others, even when you wear a face covering.

Keeping in touch with others is also important according to the CDC.

“It is very important to stay in touch with friends and family that don’t live in your home. Call, video chat, or stay connected using social media. Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations and having to socially distance yourself from someone you love can be difficult,” the CDC said on its webpage.