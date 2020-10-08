A first look at the new Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls community has been preparing for a new middle school and high school since the end of 2018. Wednesday afternoon school board members and the media had a first walk-through of the new Jefferson High School.

The school is equipped with a commons area, gymnasium, music wing and academic pods that divide classrooms by subject. Jefferson High is designed to be able to have multiple events going on at once, with an open layout and multiple gathering spaces. It is set to be ready for students this next fall.

Here’s a look at the events leading up to the walk-through of Jefferson High School: