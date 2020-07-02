A different look to the annual Sioux Falls firework show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sioux Falls business owner didn’t want people to miss out on a summer tradition.

“The first thing I did, is we told the Jaycee’s we would wait until they announce that they weren’t doing it, so that we weren’t confusing people. The day they announced they weren’t doing it was June 2 and so we reached out to sponsors and were able to get enough sponsors to secure the fireworks show, pretty much with in a day and a half,” Owner of Sunny 93.3, John Small said.

After Jaycee’s canceled the annual Fourth of July Fireworks in Sioux Falls, Sunny 93.3 stepped up to put together on of its own.

“We were originally planning to have an 18 minute show, which is what we’ve done in the past, is an 18 minute show and one year I think we had a twenty minute show. So we were originally planning to be at that same budget. We had enough businesses step up and want to be a part of it that we decided to stretch it to a bigger show. Now it’s 22 minutes long,” Small said.

This year’s show has a new location as the fireworks will be shot from Elmwood Golf Course. The location change has also forced a time change as the fireworks will have to be held until after Saturday’s final flight.

“We have a 10:15 flight coming in and these fireworks are being shot off at the end of the run way. They’re right in the path of this flight, so we have to wait for the flight to come in and as soon as the final flight for the evening comes in, that’s when we’ll get the go ahead from Air Traffic Control. Then we’ll shoot off the biggest fireworks show that we’ve had in SIoux Falls for a long, long time,” Small said.

A list of eight approved parking lots can be found online for people to come and observe Saturday’s show.

“At Elmwood Golf Course, if you’re parking at the golf course, they don’t want you to get out of your vehicle at all, they’d like you to stay in your vehicle. So just be respectful of the people that own those parking lots,” Small said.

Saturday night’s firework show will begin at 10:20 and conclude around 10:45