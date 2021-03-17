A different look to the 2021 class ‘B’ boys state tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state tournaments in 2020, but on Thursday, March 18, the class ‘B’ state boys basketball tournament will finally make its return to Wachs Arena in Aberdeen. However, the tournament will have a much different look.

COVID-19 has created several changes to the this year’s tournament including attendance restrictions, time changes and social distancing.

The tournament will be played on the campus of Northern State, which means the rules and restrictions in effect have been placed by the Board of Regents.

“It’s going to look different than the other two tournaments in the state, because there is a restricted attendance,” tournament manager Gene Brownell said. “We have a limit of 3,000 people in the building and that includes fans, workers, concession stand people, it includes everybody in the building.”

Wachs Arena seats 8,000 fans.

A certain number of passes/tickets have been given to the individual schools that are participating in the tournament. Parents and family of the teams will be able to buy those directly through the school.

As for general admission, a total of 2,750 tickets will be sold for each individual games, but not for the session.

According to Brownell, there will be no session passes available with the main reason being that the fans will have to exit the arena after each and every game.

“As soon as the game is over, we have a group of security people who will be asking everyone to move out of the arena via the west door or the southwest exit,” Brownell said. “Once everyone is out of the arena, we will then go ahead and open the doors and allow the people who are in the main concourse to come into the arena.”

In the fourth quarters of the class ‘B’ games, fans will be able to buy tickets or use their passes to enter the Barnett Center main concourse, however those fans will have to wait to enter the arena until it has been emptied.

The first two days of the tournament, no fans will be allowed to see their parents in the facility, following the game.

“There is no way we can allow people to mix with the teams and then get them out of the area at that time,” Brownell said. “On Thursday and Friday, that will not happen, but on Saturday, like following the 7/8th place game, then fans and teams will be able to take pictures on the southwest side and we’ll have an area set aside for them.”

Both Brownell and the South Dakota High School Activities Association know that the 2021 state tournament won’t be perfect for everybody.

“The most important thing that people need to remember is what happened last year, when the kids didn’t get to play,” Brownell said. “This situation isn’t ideal. It wasn’t ideal in the Pentagon or here in Aberdeen, but at least the kids will get a chance to play. We want as many people watching basketball and we’ll do everything we can to make that happen.”