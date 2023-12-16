SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A string of interstate closures and openings in South Dakota in December of 2022 started on Dec. 12 and didn’t end until Dec. 17, according to state Department of Transportation news archives.

This year, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said on Dec. 12 that areas of South Dakota including Sioux Falls have had less than an inch of snow. The weather reached highs in the 40s and even the 50s on Dec. 14.

A string of December closures re-started on Dec. 21 but this focus is on Dec. 12 through Dec. 17.

The first was the Dec. 12 announcement of anticipated closures that would start the morning of Dec. 13.

The closures came on Dec. 13. First it was east and west bound lanes of I-90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. Then, the closure stretched to Chamberlain.

The open and closing pattern continued through Dec. 17. For I-29 is was mostly the north and south stretch from Watertown to the North Dakota border.

For I-90 is was mainly Rapid City to Wyoming and Chamberlain.

In total there were at least 13 SD DOT announcements of interstate openings and closures from Dec. 12 through Dec. 17.

The I-90 closure mean a full house of stranded guests at the Coffee Cup Fuel Stop in Vivian.

Manager Tim Pletten said on Dec. 11 he was reminded staff that one year ago to the next day, a five day battle of sorts with a winter storm started.

Several semi trucks and other travelers were stranded when the storm hit and the interstate was closed, Pletten said.

“I live a a mile from the story and I couldn’t get home for five days,” Pletten said. A snow drift about 25 feet high blocked an entrance to the town, he recalled.

About eight employees stayed during the duration of the storm, Pletten said.

According to the National Weather Service and KELOLAND News, the heaviest snow was west of Pierre and in the Aberdeen area. Deadwood got 48 inches of snow, while Pierre got 14.3 inches.

High winds compounded the problem, even with only several inches of snow.

Areas near Lemmon got 18 inches to 24 inches while Watertown got six and Sioux Falls, about five.

Truckers needed to keep their engines running but sometimes, getting that fuel from the pump to the truck was challenging, Pletten said.

“…dragging gas cans through the parking lot…,” Pletten said. An oil field pickup with a fuel tank did make it to the convenience store. Truckers were then able to get fuel from the pumps to the pickup’s fuel tank and then, into their semis, Pletten said.

“We carry 20,00 to 40,000 gallons of fuel,” Pletten said. He wasn’t worried about running out of diesel although the trucks ran 24-hours a day.

“Thank the lord we had electricity so we could still pump fuel,” Pletten said.

The convenience store also had plenty of food, Pletten said. It houses a traditional convenience store plus a Caribou Coffee and a Pizza Hut Express.

The Coffee Stop also has a lounge area which helped to house stranded families, he said.

The stranded truckers and travelers stayed in good spirits, he said.

“I will never forget it,” Pletten said.

By the fourth day or so, most of the truckers were able to get back on the road, Pletten said.

But, a few days, later a similar scenario would play out on South Dakota’s highways and interstates.