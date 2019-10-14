A decades overdue moment for Vietnam War veterans

WASHINGTON D.C. (KELO) — This past weekend 120 Vietnam War Veterans went to Washington D.C. for Midwest Honor Flight.

As you may recall, there was not a warm welcome back to the United States for these men and women around fifty years ago.

Anti-war protests created a rough environment for returning veterans, many of whom were drafted.

This weekend, the organizers of Midwest Honor Flight set out to change that memory.

Veteran Daniel M. Weber had a very small welcome home from the Army. He said he noticed “a cold shoulder” upon returning from the war.

A memory in stark contrast to the memories formed this weekend.

“The reception we got at Reagan National Airport, I mean every vet we talked to, it blew us right out of our boots, we couldn’t believe it,” Weber said.

This is the first of a series of reports coming this week from Mission 6 of Midwest Honor Flight.