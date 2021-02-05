A ‘collision’ game: Football safety in South Dakota and the Super Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Super Bowl 55 kicks off Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in Tampa Bay

Millions of people will tune in to see the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the gridiron. As the dazzling plays and crushing hits unfold, three Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants (UNCs) will be working to keep players safe behind the scenes.

The UNCs, who are unaffiliated with either team, will “staff the sidelines and monitor the broadcast feeds to assist the team medical staffs in identifying, screening and diagnosing concussions.” Two of the UNCs are positioned on the sidelines and one is in a booth above the field. Their role is to help fairly enforce the 2020 NFL Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol.

The NFL’s concussion protocol first debuted in 2011 and has been updated over the years. The extra focus on player safety and specifically concussions, an invisible brain injury, has had a trickle down to youth and high school football in South Dakota.

South Dakota High School Activities Association Assistant Executive Director John Krogstand said all football leagues are now honest and upfront about the risks of concussions.

“Football is not a contact game, it’s a collision game,” Krogstand told KELOLAND News. “There are going to be instances, so what can we do to limit those instances and what can we do to minimize that exposure.”

Krogstand, who has been with SDHSAA for nine years, has witnessed the conversation about concussions in football completely change in the past decade.

“The precautions we’ve taken to make sure kids get care. Not just saying, ‘well got your bell rung’ or other over simplistic terms that put kids in harm’s way,” Krogstand said. “Everybody understands when a kid is suspected of a concussion, they come out of the game and get checked out before they can go back in. That’s the norm and everybody understands it now.”

The education around concussions has led to rule changes which include five tiers of “levels of contact” during practices to “increase player safety by reducing the risk of helmet-to helmet contact without sacrificing skill development.”

There can be no more than two consecutive days of practices with “Thud” and “Live Action” contact levels.

Also the football rule book for SDHSAA has a specific rule for injured players. The rule states: “Any player who exhibits signs, symptoms or behaviors consistent with a concussion (such as loss of consciousness, headache, dizziness, confusion, or balance problems) shall be immediately removed from the game and shall not return to play until cleared by an appropriate healthcare professional.”

Sharing information and strategies to protect the game continues to happen nationally and locally to enhance education on safety, Krogstand said.

“We’re advancing that knowledge forward and then working to limit exposures,” Krogstand said. “Minimizing that risk is our focus. It has been and will continue to be as we try to make the game safe for this generation and generations to come.”

While there’s been extra focus and information about the risks of football, the benefits of the team sport deserve attention as well, Krogstand stressed. He noted there are safety risks in football, but the benefits are clear and that needs to be considered.

“Learning teamwork, facing challenges and obstacles in life, football teaches our kids that,” Krogstand said. “The journey and learning to work with others is so important and so integral to football.”

For parents of kids interested in playing football, Krogstand said people should look at the NFHS website and reach out to local coaches and athletic directors to see what is happening locally.

Krogstand called football “truly special” because it is not a lifelong sport people play. He emphasized playing organized football comes with a finite time period.

The unique and limited time frame for playing football is being tested by Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who at age 43 will look to win his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday.

No matter how long someone players the game, Krogstand said the NFL knows the product of their game depends on youth football. That keeps both the NFL and the SDHSAA focused on both promoting the benefits of the game and the latest information on player safety.

“You don’t see those 200 draft picks walk across the stage in April without high school football that feeds college football that feeds the NFL,” Krogstand said. “The NFL continues to work with state associations and the NFHS.”