SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a million Facebook users in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska could be eligible for a share of a proposed $725 million settlement by Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The proposed settlement stems from multiple lawsuits that claimed Facebook improperly shared their data with third-party sources such as advertisers and data brokers. The lawsuits came after Facebook the 2018 issue in which Cambridge Analytics used Facebook data to try and profile voters.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Users in the U.S. who had an account in the past 16 years, specifically from between May 24, 2007, and Dec 22, 2022, can file a claim.

The settlement is for $725 million but lawyers for those who filed the lawsuits are expected to get 25% of the settlement, several media outlets including the Los Angeles Times have reported. That would reduce the $725 million to $544 million. There are also other costs associated with the settlement.

A claim website is available to file a claim. The claim can be filed online or the user can print out a form to mail in a claim. Here’s the address: Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, c/o Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Claims need to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on Aug. 25.

The claim website provides several payment options from which to use.

As to how much of the possible $544 million money each user would receive, that’s uncertain. But, each claimant will be assigned one point per month for each month they had an account during the settlement timeframe. Claim payments to accounts would depend on those points and how many account holders filed a claim.

There are roughly 243 million Facebook users in the U.S., according to Statista. About 124,000 of them are in South Dakota, according to infogram. There are about 637,000 in Minnesota and about 265,000 in Iowa and 197, 000 in Nebraska.