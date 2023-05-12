SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a deadly storm and an expensive storm.

One year ago, temperatures climbed to the mid 90s creating the energy for a line of severe thunderstorms that combined for a derecho. That storm event produced more than 150 damaging wind reports, 59 significant wind gusts (75 mph or higher) and resulted in two deaths in South Dakota. The National Centers for Environmental Information listed the May 12, 2022 derecho as a billion-dollar disaster event.

The NCEI counted the May 12, 2022 derecho as one of 18 separate weather and climate disasters costing at least $1 billion. The worst weather disaster in 2022 was Hurricane Ian, which caused $112.9 billion and 152 deaths.



Sioux Falls Airport: Photo courtesy: Lauren Luther

Nolan Hansen Elevate Drone Services, LLC Watertown, SD

Photo from plane trying to land in Sioux Falls.

Colman exit. Photo by Adam Martin.

Photo by Andrew Davies

Lennox Photo by Katie Deneui

Nolan Hansen Elevate Drone Services, LLC Watertown, SD

Powerlines down along 33rd Street near Augustana University | Courtesy Nick Anderson

Tree damage in Brookings following May 12 storm

Tree damage in Brookings following May 12 storm

Brookings damage.

Power pole down at 26th Street and Williams Avenue after May 12 storm

Damage to Great Shots

McKennan Park damage | Courtesy Lauren Soulek

McKennan Park drone photo.

Hartford.

Tennis court damage at McKennan Park.

Trees down by McKennan Park. Eric Mayer KELOLAND News.

Trees down by McKennan Park. Eric Mayer KELOLAND News.

Tea exit Photo by Staci Ekeren

Window damage at Coffee Cup in Hartford Kelli Volk

McKennan Park by Eric Mayer

Emery, SD Bridget Bennett

Semi overturned in Hartford







KELOLAND Live Doppler radar on May 12, 2022.

May 12 2022 derecho Sanford Live Cam.

The May 12, 2022 derecho, which started as thunderstorms in southern Nebraska, produced 34 tornadoes in four different states: 19 in Minnesota, 13 in South Dakota and 1 in both North Dakota and Iowa. Xcel Energy reported power was out for more than 35,000 customers, while Northwestern Energy had as many as 9,500 customers without power.

The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said many vehicles were blown off roads and the storm shut down traffic on Interstate 29 and 90 as the storm contained “incredible amounts of dust and debris northward, leading to near zero visibility as the storms passed across the area.”

What is a derecho?

KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt described derechos as “widespread, long-lived wind storms with a broad band of showers or thunderstorms.” The National Weather Service defines derechos by wind damage extending more than 240 miles long.

This graphic shows the climatology of derechos in the United States. While it shows central and western South Dakota average one every four years, it shows one every two years in eastern KELOLAND.

Notice the area with the most derechos is where Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas meet.

For some thunderstorms, heavy rain can be the main threat. In others, hail or strong winds are the biggest threat. In more rare instances, thunderstorms can develop into derechos.