A battle with COVID-19 and mental health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After testing positive for COVID-19, Sadie Swier quarantined for 14 days. Her case was mild, but she struggled with something else, her mental health.

Swier lives in Sioux Falls and is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. as well as the Social Media Manager for Lost&Found.

Lost&Found is a nonprofit organization that is aimed for people ages 14 through 35 to provide resources for them to combat suicide and mental health issues. While talking to her peers about her battle with COVID-19, the discussion about the mentality behind the virus came up as well.

Lost&Found holds a weekly series called ‘Voices of Resilience.’ Swier is this week’s speaker and says it’s important to talk about the mental challenges around having the new coronavirus.

“You never really understand exactly how it’s going to affect your mental health unless you go through it, unless you’re the one who has COVID-19. Of course, I knew of people who had it, and I didn’t really think anything of it, but personally I had a mild case physically of COVID-19. But, the mental and emotional challenge was more difficult for me than actually having COVID-19. So, I think it’s important because there seems to be an attitude or stereotype that it’s never going to be me because that’s what I thought. And so, when people are walking around and think it’s not that big of a deal it’s important to link COVID-19 with mental health as well as physical health,” Swier said.

Watch the ‘Voices of Resilience’ Facebook Live event with Swier at 2 o’ clock this afternoon by clicking here.

You can also check this story later Thursday for a recap and some key points of the discussion.