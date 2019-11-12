FBI data shows increase in hate crimes reported in South Dakota last year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Although the FBI says the reports of hate crimes across the U.S. were down in 2018, the state of South Dakota had an increase from 2017.

South Dakota had 20 reported incidents of hate crimes in 2018 while 17 were reported in 2017. It’s the most hate crimes reported over a six-year period since 2013, according to FBI reports.

The FBI said reported hate crimes decreased nationally to 7,120 in 2018 from 7,175 in 2017. The single-bias hate crimes involved 8,646 victims. Twenty-four were hate crime murder victims.

The state does follow a national trend in that most reported hate crimes were based on another’s race, ethnicity or ancestry. Sioux Falls had five reported hate crimes in 2018 related to this category.

More than half the nation’s reported hate crimes, 59.6%, were based on another’s race, ethnicity or ancestry. The breakdown percentages of other reported hate crimes were religion at 18.7%, sexual orientation at 16.7%, gender identity, 2.2 %, disability 2.1 percent and gender 0.7%.



Most of the reported hate crimes in the state were in Sioux Falls.



South Dakota had more reported hate crimes than North Dakota or Iowa but less than Minnesota.



The FBI said in its release that more than 16,000 law enforcement agencies reported hate crime statistics to the agency in 2017.



